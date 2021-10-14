Life in these United States of America is something of a paradox.
On the one hand, one of our country’s traditional mottoes is e pluribus unum — “from the many, one.” Adopted by Congress in 1782, it originally referred to one united country coming from thirteen separate colonies.
The motto has also come to mean that from many different peoples, one American people has emerged. On the other hand, a formative narrative of the American experience is the idea of “rugged individualism,” defined as the practice or advocacy of individualism in social and economic relations and emphasizing personal independence, self-reliance, and the self-direction of the individual.
Balancing these seemingly opposite qualities is a challenge for a free society. Increasingly, it seems “rugged individualism” is greatly eclipsing the idea of unity forged from diversity. The common good is endangered by the shrill demand for personal wants and desires.
Last Sunday, I preached a sermon based on a story in the gospel of Mark. A man asks Jesus, “Good Teacher, what must I do to inherit eternal life?” Jesus recognizes the man has followed the commandments his whole life, but tells the man, “Go, sell what you own, and give the money to the poor; then come, follow me.”
Only then do we discover the man is rich. He went away distressed, for he had many possessions. Someone has pointed out that Jesus has a knack for turning self-interested questions around to address the importance of community.
Another time, a lawyer asked Jesus, “Who is my neighbor?” in an attempt to make himself look good in God’s eyes. In response, Jesus told the parable of the Good Samaritan. He taught what it means to be a good neighbor and to receive aid from your neighbor.
The apostle Paul uses the image of the body with its many different parts to describe the importance of working together in the church. Again and again in the scriptures, the call to faith is a call to be a part of a larger community. When our faith becomes too individualistic and we are concerned only with our selves, the community of faith as a whole suffers.
The same can be said of our life together in whatever communities we find ourselves, local, state, and national. Certainly, one of the strengths of our country is the personal freedom we enjoy. However, personal freedom should be accompanied by personal responsibility and concern for those around us.
When our demand for that personal freedom becomes too individualistic and we are concerned only with our selves, the entire community suffers and is weaker.
A motto is defined as a short phrase that expresses the guiding ideas and beliefs of an individual, group, or institution. A motto is important in shaping a culture, but is only as good as the citizens living up to and acting on the ideals expressed in the motto.
In these fractious times, we need be reminded of who we say we are, and then live that way.