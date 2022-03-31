The first call of order: say what we did. From Wallace-Rose Hill High School, the Quiz Bowl team and Danny Ortiz have made it to nationals.
From Teachey, N.C., both the quiz bowl team and Danny will be traveling to Nashville, Tennessee this summer from July 1-4 for the National BETA convention. The Quiz Bowl Team is comprised of five students, Isac Sosa, Weston Smith, Jacob Wells, Arturo Hernandez, and Iris Gonzales.
The Quiz Bowl competition consisted of a game in which two teams competed head-to-head to answer questions from all areas of knowledge, including history, literature, science, fine arts, current events, popular culture, sports, etc. A written test had to be passed in order to continue to the oral rounds at Beta Convention. Black and white photography is the art where different tones of gray are used to create astonishing images.
With all of this in mind, WRH’s Quiz Bowl Team placed 5th in the written test which gave them the chance to compete at the oral rounds. At the oral rounds, WRH beat every school, making them state champs. They won 1st place which earned them a spot in nationals. Danny Ortez Lagos placed 4th place in the B&W photography division, earning him a spot in nationals as well.
When asked what was the best thing about having the quiz bowl team and Danny Ortiz getting a chance to attend nationals this summer, Mrs. Brittany Knowles, one of our BETA club sponsors stated, “It’s the opportunity it provides for our students. Not often do our students get to travel out-of-state with their peers to participate in activities such as those at the National Beta Convention. To have our students recognized not only for their artistic talent, but to place as #1 in our state for academics shows that our BETA Dogs are competitive at many levels. It makes me so proud to have them represent our school at the national level.”
As a member of the Quiz Bowl team, I can back Ms. Knowles’ statement up. Personally, it was an honor to represent WRH and get the chance to showcase our talents. It was a chance to prove to everyone around us that regardless of our background or where we came from, we are just as intellectually gifted. We studied every day for more than an hour together as a group; and, not only did we become a family, we discovered our individual talents and had a chance to foster them. Our team shows the product of willpower, determination, and teamwork. I wouldn’t have wanted to do this with anyone else, and I know my team can say the same.
While getting a chance to go to nationals is great, it is costly. However, that didn’t stop us. Our winners, BETA sponsors, and our entire school have come together to raise money. Our community is our support system; and, because of them, we have the chance to attend nationals. Our most prominent fundraising event has been the basketball tournaments. There are three games played. The first game consisted of four teams: two 9th grade teams and two 10th grade teams. The individual teams in each grade played against each other and the winner of that game would play against the other grade’s winning team. The second game was formatted the same way; the only difference was that it was between 11th and 12th grade teams. The winner of the first game consisted of one of the 10th-grade teams and the winner of the second game consisted of one of the 12th-grade teams. They will face off in the third and last championship game.
It’s amazing to see how our WRH community came together and pitched in to help send our Quiz Bowl Team and Danny Ortez Lagos to nationals. It’s just one of the amazing things about being a Bulldog. Nobody is left behind.