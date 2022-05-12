This scholastic year, my high school, Wallace-Rose Hill, has selected me as the student voice in our community’s local newspaper. My focus has been writing newspaper articles on present-day issues and personal anecdotes on individual experiences I have come across during my senior year. It’s been an honor and a privilege to not only have the chance to write in the newspaper, but to also give my community a chance to experience a small part of my wonderful involvement.
First, call to order, I would actually like to formally introduce myself. I’m Iris Gonzales, an 18-year-old senior at Wallace-Rose Hill. I’m the eldest of my family. I have two younger siblings, and I’m the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gonzales. My family is my backbone and the reason I work hard.
Defying the odds and representing not only as a first-generation college student but also as the first Latina student to be accepted from Wallace-Rose Hill to such a prestigious institution, I’m proud to announce I have committed to my dream school, Harvard University as a Gates Scholar. It is such a great honor to not only be accepted to the number one university in the entire country but to also get the chance to have a full ride.
This opportunity wouldn’t have been possible without the support from my family, teachers, friends, and community members. God has shown me again and again that it didn’t matter what background I came from or how much money I had in my college fund; my hard work ethic and devotion to Him were all He needed. There are no words to describe how grateful I am to the Lord.
It’s been a long and arduous journey, but I will say that it was worth it. All the struggles, restless nights, sacrifices, commitments, and tragedies I experienced were for this moment. I thank everyone who was a part of this journey, and I’ll not only represent my parents, but also my Hispanic community and Wallace-Rose Hill.
Since this is the last time I’ll be writing this student column, I would like to close out with one of my favorite quotes by Daisaku Jkeda,
“Effort and hard work construct the bridge that connects your dreams to reality.” Opportunities are not waiting at your doorstep; they’re created. My entire life was devoted to making sure my parents didn’t have to pay a cent to college while getting a chance to go to my dream school. My dreams were sky-high, and some felt it was impossible. God showed me that with Him, nothing was impossible. Out of Duplin County, out of Wallace-Rose Hill, out of Teachey, North Carolina, I, Iris Gonzales will be attending Harvard University this fall with everything paid. If that isn’t proof of what the Lord can do, I don’t know what is.