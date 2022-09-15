I was fortunate for most of the years I grew turkeys to work with an elderly black man whom I grew to love and respect. I learned a lot from Jessie Wallace. As it was with my grandmother, so it was with Jessie; the longer I live the smarter they become.
It is human nature to not place real time value on the advice of those who precede us in the school of hard knocks. It is almost universal for younger generations to over value their intelligence versus what they perceive to be old fashioned old folks.
It is my observation that those who glean from the experiences of older folks have an advantage over those who lean too much on their own understanding. Thus, the present generations have “the green light syndrome.”
Let me explain. I once heard a wise man say, “Today’s generation expects to drive through a series of green lights and find a parking place just past the last green light.” That expected result doesn’t pass the reality test for any generation.
History reeks with revolutionaries who used extreme violence to suppress or concur peoples and nations. However, their terrible weapons of war have had only temporary success in destroying man’s God given desire for freedom and the liberty to exercise that freedom.
If this American nation is to survive, we--all righteous men and women--across this nation must glean from past generations the best of their ideas, the best of their actions, and the best of their faith. Moreover, our efforts to do that must be vigorous, intense, and endure through some very difficult times.
We know the Founders of this nation proclaimed that our Constitutional Republic, established with divine tutoring, could be successful “only for a morale people.” They knew that no government could enforce the un-enforceable. Men cannot be compelled to “Love one another.”
To be sure, even a casual observer of current events knows that the enemies of our freedom and liberty have abandoned the traditional weapons of war used by past revolutionaries. They have adopted sinister strategies that are more permanently destructive than bombs and bullets.
They pursue their goals much more quietly than did past tyrants who used open violence to impose their will on others. They have used and are using a true parable; “As the twig is bent, so grows the tree.”
They are Fabian Socialist and Marxist who decided several decades ago to “infiltrate and indoctrinate.” Did your mind just exclaim, wow! Did you just think about what they have done to K-12 education — or to our Universities -— or to marriage — or to gender — or to religion — or to race — or to the media — or to our courts — or to the right to life — or to the FBI — or to our national debt?
Did you ever think the United States House of Representatives would ever consider impeaching a president who was no longer president? Did you ever think anyone could ever oppose a photo ID to vote? Did you ever think thousands of people each day could just walk across our southern border?
Do you think our Founders are rolling over in their graves? Do you think we need a revival to consider the wisdom of some of the older folks who pledged their fortunes and their lives to establish a nation of free people?
My friend and employee, Jessie Wallace, when talking about current problems would always conclude by saying, “It’s gonna git worser but the Lord will help it git better, one day.” My Grandmother was fond of saying, “God fixes what man messes up.”
We, the people must cast informed votes in all future elections because we need to help the Lord heal our nation.
Jimmy Dixon is the District 4 Representative in the N.C. House of Representatives (Duplin and Onslow counties). He can be contacted atjimdixon222@att.net.