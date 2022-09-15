I was fortunate for most of the years I grew turkeys to work with an elderly black man whom I grew to love and respect. I learned a lot from Jessie Wallace. As it was with my grandmother, so it was with Jessie; the longer I live the smarter they become.

It is human nature to not place real time value on the advice of those who precede us in the school of hard knocks. It is almost universal for younger generations to over value their intelligence versus what they perceive to be old fashioned old folks.

Jimmy Dixon is the District 4 Representative in the N.C. House of Representatives (Duplin and Onslow counties). He can be contacted atjimdixon222@att.net.