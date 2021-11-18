KENANSVILLE – During the month of November, the North Carolina Forest Service will be honoring veterans and active-duty military with a special 25% discount on tree seedling orders.
“Offering this discount is a way to honor their service and helps North Carolina grow new forests and regrow forests after harvest, ensuring the long-term success for our vibrant forest sector,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler in the announcement.
The N.C. Forest Service Nursery and Tree Improvement program available inventory includes loblolly pine, shortleaf pine, white pine, Fraser and other firs, a variety of hardwoods and native understory grasses. Tree seedlings may be ordered by calling 1-888-NCTREES or by visiting www.buynctrees.com.
Proof of service will be required to receive the discount. Acceptable documents are: valid military ID, DOD Form 214/215 or National Guard Bureau Form 22/22A.
Caution to the wind when handling deer
The National Institute of Food and Agriculture recently brought light to a published article suggesting white-tailed deer may be a reservoir for SARS-CoV-2 to continually circulate, raising concerns of the potential emergence of new strains.
The Penn State article titled “Deer may be reservoir for SARS-CoV-2, study finds,” by Sara LaJeunesse, highlights that more than 80% of the white-tailed deer sampled between December 2020 and January 2021 tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. While the above mentioned research was conducted in the state of Iowa, it is important to take note. As Penn State professor of microbiology and infectious diseases Vivek Kapur said in the above mentioned article, “hunters and those living in close proximity to deer may want to take precautions, including during contact with or handling the animals, by wearing appropriate personal protective equipment and getting vaccinated against COVID-19.”
Rural Summit 2022 call for speaker proposals deadline Nov. 30
Each year, the Rural Summit brings hundreds of rural champions together to learn about issues affecting rural communities and exploring ways to make a difference. The NC Rural Center is currently looking for speakers to participate in the Rural Summit 2022: Building a Stronger Tomorrow that will be held March 21-22, 2022.
The deadline to submit speaker proposals to the planning committee is Nov. 30.
Interested parties, may contact Jenny Grant at jgrant@ncruralcenter.org for more information.
Farmland preservation grants application deadline Dec. 17
Thanks to the through NCDA&CS county governments and nonprofits can apply for funding assistance to secure agricultural conservation easements on lands used for agricultural production; to support public and private enterprise programs that promote profitable and sustainable agricultural, horticultural and forestland activities; and for the development of agricultural plans.
The Present-Use Value Conservation Easement Program allows landowners to determine their easement value using county calculations.
“Farm families across the state will benefit from another funding option to preserve their working lands,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler.
The deadline to apply is Friday, Dec.17. Grant applications and guidelines are available online at www.ncadfp.org/CycleXV.htm.
Hurricane disaster relief deadline extended to Dec. 31
The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services extended the deadline to apply for 2018-2019 hurricane disaster relief program, for poultry and livestock, plasticulture and forestry producers, and woodland owners in 90 counties. The new deadline is Dec. 31.
The $79.6 million USDA grant program focuses on losses suffered from Hurricanes Florence, Michael, Dorian. The program provides direct payments to eligible producers. Assistance will only involve losses that were not covered under other USDA disaster programs.
It will also offer technical and financial assistance to woodland owners in the emergency-declared counties that were affected. Additionally, comprehensive forest management plans will be offered to those landowners in order to assess the storm impacts to their woodlands and identify beneficial management recommendations.
According to the announcement, poultry/livestock and plasticulture producers will need a current and completed NC Substitute W9 form. Additionally, growers are encouraged to research and gather any evidence of poultry/swine structure damage and any damage evidence for plasticulture and greenhouses from those specific storms.
The announcement recommended to seek assistance from the local N.C. Forest Service county ranger office, as the eligibility requirements differ significantly between the agricultural and forestry categories.
A list of contacts can be found at https://www.ncforestservice.gov/contacts/contacts_main.htm. The applications can be found online by visiting www.ncagr.gov/agdisasterprogram.
Gift products call for entries
The National FFA is seeking member-made products that are non-perishable and that would make great gifts. “We know our students do really exciting things, and we’d like to showcase their accomplishments,” reads the media release. “Ideal products for this purpose are easy to ship and distribute. Products we’ve ordered from FFA members in the past include goat milk soaps, cutting boards and soy candles – but we’re open to all unique ideas.”
National FFA shares gifts and tokens of appreciation with sponsors, conference speakers and others. Interested members, may indicate their interest in participating by completing the following form https://form.jotform.com/212204073456043.
On-Farm Trials program supports climate-smart agriculture
USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service awarded $25 million to conservation partners across the country for 18 new projects under On-Farm Trials program two of them in NC.
On-Farm Trials projects support widespread adoption and evaluation of innovative conservation approaches, featuring collaboration between NRCS and partners to implement on-the-ground conservation activities and then evaluate their impact. Incentive payments are provided to producers to offset the risk of implementing innovative approaches.
NRCS intends to use the results of On-Farm Trials project evaluations and analyses to explore the development of new NRCS business practices, guidance documents, technical tools and conservation practice standards or modifications to existing ones.
A critical element of each On-Farm Trials project is the project evaluation, proposing robust scientific approaches to their On-Farm Trials, resulting in data and analyses of the environmental, financial and social impacts of the trials.
One of the two programs in NC is Beyond Yield, which is described as a comprehensive evaluation of enhanced efficiency fertilizers for reducing nitrous oxide emissions and ammonia volatilization in corn systems. Through this program, North Carolina State University will provide critical information on the efficacy of reducing nitrogen and using inhibitors on emissions and corn yield in the low soil carbon, hot and humid conditions of the southeast.
The second program is Bale Grazing, which is described as a practical, low-cost, and environmentally-sound management strategy to winter beef cattle. This program will increase adoption of bale grazing to improve winter feed management for beef cattle farmers by demonstrating the practical, economic and ecological benefits of this strategy.
For information about the Conservation Innovation Grants program, visit the NRCS website.