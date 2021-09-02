Routine — that has become a four-letter word in some aspects of modern culture. Especially as school starts up and some people are returning to physical offices, schedules are shifting. We sometimes associated routine with the day-to-day struggle that life can bring at times. However, routine is not our enemy but rather a great ally.
In a 2019 article published by the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine, people who establish healthy routines they can stick with, generally have better health than those who do not. This scientific finding goes along with the adage, “We are the sum of our habits.”
With this in mind, recognize the good of your daily routine. Setting regular mealtimes, exercise sessions, and sleep/wake times will keep you healthy. If you are thinking about how busy you are, consider that routines provide structure for your life. Things will actually go smoother in most cases, leaving you feeling less stressed and crunched for time. But how should you go about creating your ideal healthy schedule? Consider these items:
Meal planning. If you are saying to yourself, “Who has time to do that,” you should reconsider. Meal planning does not need to be complicated. Start by writing down some of your favorite dishes. There are multitudes of meal planning guides and apps like Mealtime and Make My Plate to help you easily select and schedule your meals. Start by doing it just one week in advance. Many recipes are affordable and quick to make, some as little as 30 mins of total prep time. Think about the time you will save during the week knowing you already have your meals figured out. And think of the money. The average American family spends $250 a month eating out. If you cut that in half, that is an extra $125 in your family’s pocket. Where else could that money go?
Set exercise time. Exercise does not have to be a Rocky Balboa intensity level. It can be as simple as a walk around your neighborhood. The US Department of Health and Human Services recommends adults get 150 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise a week and strength training exercise for all major muscle groups at least two times a week. Break that down, and it is essentially about 20 minutes of walking a day and just two days a week of doing some dumbbell workouts. This means taking a break from one episode of your favorite Netflix series to give back to your body each day can provide a lifetime of health benefits. You don’t have to do it alone, either. Have family time walking at the park or make a date night walking along the beach. Keep it fun and simple.
Maintaining good sleep hygiene. We all know how important sweet, sweet sleep is. Many of us are not getting enough of it or the best quality of it. Keeping a regular sleep schedule is the easy part but maintaining good sleep hygiene takes some effort at first. However, the quality of your sleep will improve. And who doesn’t want to wake up feeling refreshed and ready to own the day? The American Sleep Association recommends these eight tips for better sleep:
Avoid daytime naps.
Don’t stay awake in bed for more than five minutes.
Avoid intense exercise before bed.
Don’t watch TV, use the computer or read in bed.
Drink caffeinated drinks with caution.
Have plenty of clean, fresh air in your bedroom.
Avoid substances like alcohol and tobacco before bedtime.
Hide the clock from view if it makes you anxious.
The key takeaway is to make the two hours before bedtime a period of calmness. Your bedroom should be an area of comfort and peace. In addition, playing soft music, taking a warm bath, and meditation can help get you relaxed. If you are having serious issues, talk with your doctor. Rest is a biological need, just like food and water.
It takes humans about 21 days to establish new habits or break old ones. But after that, it becomes routine. You won’t be putting in conscious effort into these things. They will become woven into your daily life, and you will be healthier and stronger because of it.
For more information on health resources in Duplin County, visit dchealth.duplincountync.com.