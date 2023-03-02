Lisbeth Lima

My educational journey has been a rough and rocky one. Most of the time, I would say that I have felt like I have either been in the wrong car or had the wrong driver as often as I have driven off the road myself.

Sometimes you can’t do anything about that, and ultimately the end result is my responsibility. But I am learning that the right teacher has a big influence on my experience and outcome in each class.

Lisbeth Lima is a 10th grade student at James Kenan High School.