My educational journey has been a rough and rocky one. Most of the time, I would say that I have felt like I have either been in the wrong car or had the wrong driver as often as I have driven off the road myself.
Sometimes you can’t do anything about that, and ultimately the end result is my responsibility. But I am learning that the right teacher has a big influence on my experience and outcome in each class.
Every teacher is different. They have their own styles and methods.
I find it difficult to understand the subject or material if the teacher is not actively involved in the lesson or doesn’t explain it clearly for me — even if the other students understand it easily. Some teachers are very good with their instructions and assignments, but they may not get into the why or provide enough context for me to fully engage with the lesson.
I could be doing well in one class (even if I’m not as interested in the material) and badly in another because I find myself wasting time trying to understand the purpose or relationship to other material before doing the classwork.
I have often blamed myself for just not being smart enough or focusing enough, which made things worse for me. This type of thinking wasn’t productive and didn’t solve any of my problems.
Now, knowing that I work best with certain types of teachers more than others makes it easier for me to understand why I’m doing better in one class than the others. I have learned that talking with the teacher and explaining that the class is more challenging for me because of their teaching methods has helped them understand how to help me; making things easier for the both of us.
From my perspective there are several things that a school can improve on, but one important thing is to find out what type of students you have and try to match them with a teacher best suited towards their learning style.
Students can be divided into many different groups based on their learning styles. For example, there are students who can do online learning and work independently but others that can’t handle that sort of freedom.
Some students can succeed on their own with minimal input from a teacher. These students can navigate an online course and calendar and self-teach. They are able to self-motivate and self-direct themselves.
The other group of students need a teacher onsite who can teach them. They like having a teacher that they can ask questions to and someone who will check up on their work; they also are students who need more active learning.
That is the type of learner I am. I need a teacher that engages me with the material, asks me questions, listens to me and responds effectively, and sometimes prods me over work that I am lagging behind on. I also respond well to positive feedback.
For example, I’ve never felt confident about my writing ability. However, one of my teachers pointed out that even though I had some spelling mistakes and my punctuation wasn’t perfect, I had good good ideas and communicated them well; I was doing the hard part very well and what I needed to improve on was easy to fix.
Having this type of positive experience with a teacher has many benefits for students. I have seen what happens when you have the right learning style matched with the right teacher. Having an experience that helped me realize what I am good at and where I need help has made me more outgoing in my classes and given me more courage to do things I thought I would never do — like writing an article for the local paper.
Writing this article has made me more confident in my writing and in finding the ability to talk about other issues important to me.
Having a teacher that works for me has made me want to do something I like to do, even when I’ve thought I wasn’t very good at it previously. Finding the right teacher has shown me that, even if I struggle with something, there is also probably something positive that I am missing in that struggle. Continuing to work at it is important because there is always a way to improve, and all of that is part of a process.
Hopefully, my experience will help other students be more aware of what type of learning style they have, how that matches with their teachers, and what they can do to make their class a more positive experience, even in a subject they thought they weren’t very good at.