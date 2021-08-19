A farmer woke up and found the river had flooded the first floor of his house. Two men floated by in a canoe and shouted, “Hop in, we’ll save you!” The farmer said, “No thanks, the Lord will provide.”
By lunchtime, he was sitting on the roof. Two men in a motorboat yelled, “Hop in, we’ll save you!” Again, the farmer declined, “The Lord will provide.”
As the sun set, the farmer was clinging to the chimney. A Coast Guard helicopter dropped a rescue bucket. A voice boomed, “Get in, we’ll save you!” The farmer shouted, “The Lord will provide.” Sure enough, the farmer was swept off the chimney and drowned.
When St. Peter let him in the gates, he immediately complained to God, “What happened? I told everyone you would provide.” God said, “For cryin’ out loud, I sent two boats and a helicopter!”
I thought about that joke when I heard a man on vacation in Las Vegas being interviewed on the radio. He was asked if he had been vaccinated and wore a mask. He said, “No, I believe in the Lord Jesus Christ and he’ll take care of me, so I’m not doing any of that.”
While I hope that man doesn’t get sick, I had to wonder how his logic and beliefs apply to the 206,500,000 cases and 4,350,000 deaths worldwide. Surely, some of those people, if not many, believed and trusted in the Lord Jesus Christ.
My point is not that the Lord doesn’t provide. Rather, in the words of the joke, we might imagine God saying to the man in Las Vegas, “For cryin’ out loud, I sent you social distancing, masks and COVID vaccines!”
I believe in the Lord Jesus Christ, that the Lord does provide, and that God gives us the means to meet life’s challenges. I also believe that God expects us to use those means to keep ourselves and our community safe.
The apostle Paul wrote, “For you were called to freedom, brothers and sisters; only do not use your freedom as an opportunity for self-indulgence, but through love become servants to one another.” (Galatians 5:13) Paul’s advice is timely, as is this guidance from Martin Luther.
In August 1527, the bubonic plague struck Wittenburg, Germany, where Luther was a pastor. Christians in a neighboring city asked him for advice, so Luther wrote a pamphlet called “Whether One May Flee from a Deadly Plague.”
He urged believers to use both their intelligence and available medicine and said, “I shall fumigate, help purify the air, administer medicine, and take it. I shall avoid places and persons where my presence is not needed in order not to become contaminated and thus perchance infect and pollute others, and so cause their death as a result of my negligence.”
We believe the Lord will provide and do his part. Now it’s up to us to do our part, not just for our own health and safety, but especially for our community.