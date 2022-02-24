For almost two hundred and fifty years Americans have enjoyed the freedom and liberty established by our founding fathers. Surely it is now self-evident that our founding documents sparkle with telltale signs of divine influence.
Equally evident is the growing concern for the continued efficacy of our founding documents. Those precious documents gave birth to the greatest era of individual freedom and opportunity in the history of this earth.
A woman asked Benjamin Franklin what type government the delegates had adopted and he answered, “A republic if you can keep it.” Rarely has the use of that word if, at that time, suggested greater good or evil results.
But wonder of wonders, that is the very same question facing American citizens today!! That question is most serious for the preverbal “younger generation.
I am certainly not immune from having what is called in politics, “special interest.” As a matter of fact I am a little biased to one “special interest” group; I have seven grandchildren. I would venture to say that many of you are righteously biased in the same way.
Stop and think of some of the other prevailing questions for both them and us. What is marriage and who can marry? What is gender and what gender can we be? Can government close down or restrict our church attendance? What is white privilege? Should we defund police? Do guns kill people or do spoons and forks make people fat or do pencils and pens misspell words? Should we require the teaching of critical race theory or the golden rule? Can government deny the right to peaceably assemble?
There are even more laughable questions. Have we ever, before now, quarantined healthy people? Are workout gyms more dangerous than convenient stores selling lottery tickets? Should the whiskey store stay open and the church be closed? Should we wear one mask or two mask or paper mask or cloth mask or no mask?
What then are we doing or what can we do for the younger generation? Old Father Time is usually portrayed as an old man, perhaps a farmer, with a scythe in his hand. This appears to portray involvement in some type of harvest. Considering that caricature I wonder if a majority of us understand or remember the Law of The Harvest as given in the New Testament; “What so ever you sow that also shall you reap.”
Therein lies a beginning to the answer of what can be done for the wellbeing of the younger generation. The questions above represent the current harvest from the seeds that have been sown for the past several decades.
The faith based elements of our nation’s leaders have been diminished by secular thought promoted by ultra-liberal, progressive, and socialist factions.
In addition to increased secular thought the Executive branch, both state and federal, has become too powerful. Additionally, we face double jeopardy now because the Judicial branch has removed Lady Justice’s blindfold.
Now instead of calling balls and strikes they announce the winners and the losers.
To that point, Governor Cooper and DHHS — which he controls — can and should be held accountable for the excessive amount of time our school children were required to wear mask. Additionally, he is accountable for the grave damage done to our school children because of his “political science” mandates.
We, the people should encourage the younger generation to remember that telltale admonition from long ago; “If ye love me, keep my commandments.” If we and they follow that commandment our founding documents will continue to sparkle with divine influence.