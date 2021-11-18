I like calling North Carolina home! When I studied at Davidson College near Charlotte in the 1970s, I decided I wanted to live in the Old North State. Except for two sojourns in Richmond for seminary, I have lived in North Carolina for forty years.
Marrying a woman born in Wilmington and raised in Riegelwood helped root me in Southeastern North Carolina. When she reminds me, “You weren’t born here,” I answer, “That’s true, but I got here as fast as I could, and I’m still here!”
As it turns out, I got here much earlier than I ever imagined. At least, my ancestors on my mother’s side did.
My family’s roots are in New Orleans, but one of my forefathers, Alexander Strahan (my mother’s maiden name), owned some land along the Cape Fear River in New Hanover County in the early 1770’s.
Maybe that’s why, when we exited off I-40 the night we moved to Wallace in 1998, I told my wife, “I feel like I’m coming home, even though I’ve never lived here before.”
Because my family moved throughout the South when I was growing up, I never felt I had a place to call home. But I like calling North Carolina home!
Home is a powerful concept. However, no matter how deep your roots are in a particular place, for people of faith, this is just a stop along the way.
We have a group at our church called The Presbyterian Pickers, with string bass, guitars, mandolin, and yours truly on harmonica. One of the songs we sing is “Wayfaring Stranger.”
It has a haunting melody and speaks of going home: “I am a poor, wayfaring stranger while journeying through this world of woe.
Yet there’s no sickness, toil, nor danger in that bright land to which I go. I’m going there to see my father, I’m going there no more to roam.
I’m only going over Jordan, I’m only going over home.”
In his letter to the Philippians, the apostle Paul wrote, “But our citizenship is in heaven, and it is from there that we are expecting a Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ.”
In his first letter, the apostle Peter describes Christian believers as aliens and exiles, implying that our true home is not found on this earth, no matter how much we love where we live and how deep our roots are planted.
The story is told of an American tourist in Jerusalem who met up with a monk who offered to show him the monastery.
On the tour, they came to the monk’s room. The tourist noticed the monk had no TV or radio, only one change of clothes, a towel, and a blanket.
The man asked the monk, “Why do you live so simply?”
The monk answered, “I noticed you have only enough things to fill one suitcase. Why do you live so simply?” The tourist replied, “But I’m just a tourist, I’m only traveling through.” And the monk said, “So am I, so am I.”