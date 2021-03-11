Have you ever noticed in the Bible what losers God chose as his earthly representatives?
In the Old Testament we see Adam, nice guy but no backbone. His wife, Eve, good seamstress but rebellious attitude. And then there is Noah, great seaman, but known to over-indulge after a long cruise. Abraham lies under pressure when he tells the Egyptians that his wife was his sister. And who could forget David? A strong leader, but poor moral character. And his son, Solomon, very wise, but did not practice what he preached.
And it continues in the New Testament. Peter was all blow and no show. He was constantly in the way and left when things got tough. His brother Andrew was just a follower. Whenever he was put on the spot, he’d let someone else take the heat. James and John were egotistical and self-centered as they wanted the “seats of honor” in the Kingdom. Nathanial never did a lick of work and was sitting under a fig tree when Jesus first saw him. Then there is James “the Less” which tells us all we need to know about him.
You get the idea. Twelve disciples, also 12 men of no particular intellect or ability as far as we know. The greatest Apostle and scripture writer of all, Paul, had poor eyesight, mobility problems, even traveled with a doctor, wasn’t a great public speaker and was known to preach way too long, spent time in jail, and was accused of starting riots.
The biblical record is clear that God chooses the least likely individuals as his children and gives them the authority to speak and act in his name, and they all have one thing in common: they are not worthy. They are woefully inadequate. They all have feet of clay ... sort of like you and me.
I suspect that not many of us really feel “worthy” to be included in the group closest to God, those called to do great things in the world for God. It seems like that would require some special training at the very least, and maybe some well-developed skills like public speaking, or deep spirituality, and certainly a life based on faith every waking moment. The reality is that if God used only those who are “qualified,” his list of disciples would be quite short, if there was even a list in the first place.
As a Bishop in the church, over the years I have had people express their belief that somehow I was closer to God than they were. They based this notion on education, public ministry, and probably the fancy vestments! I have done my best to assure them that is not the case at all, and that I bet God is prouder of many of them than he is of me!
What we must remember is that God is not in the “comparison business” like we are. The Christian faith is based upon our belief that not a single one of us deserves or can earn the love of God. The Good News is that we do not have to. God’s love for you and me, as we are this moment, warts and all, is a gift given freely by God. All we must do is to accept it. The struggle for many is admitting that they are not worthy and that it must be a gift.
So, no, you and I are not “qualified” to be God’s agents on earth. Neither was a single person in the Bible; nor the many saints and martyrs over the centuries. You and I are just as “qualified” for God’s service as is the pope, or Mother Theresa, or St. Francis, or St. Peter himself.
The hard part to understand is that God’s call to each of us is just as powerful and meaningful to him as it was for those well-known figures. You and I are called to dedicate ourselves to living our lives as who God intended us to be, no more, and no less.
We have a role in bringing God’s rule to this world, and no one else can do what you and I are called to do, to learn who God intends us to be and then to live that life each day. Whatever God calls us to do, be it big or small in the eyes of the world, he equips us for as well, no exceptions. We are worthy because God says so. We are able because God says so.
The Rt. Rev. David C. Bane Jr. is the retired bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia and a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Elizabeth City.