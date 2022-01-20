One thing that the new documentary series “The Beatles: Get Back” chronicles well is that it takes a lot of cigarettes to create really great music. That’s not true, of course, but the Fab Four sure liked their smokes.
Here’s a trivia question: What are two things that were always in the room when the Beatles were working out songs for the “Let It Be” album? Answer: Smoke and guitars.
The footage in the documentary was shot during January 1969. I was 8 years old, my favorite song was “Hey Jude,” and I was just beginning to grow my hair over my ears. A few years later, I was smoking cigarettes, too.
I can’t hang the blame on the lads from Liverpool for my bad habits. If I were trying that hard to be like them, it seems I should have created at least one or two hit songs to show for it.
Watching the documentary, though, reminded me of how prevalent smoking was during my teenage years. It made me appreciate that tobacco has less influence on today’s youth.
Then I read in The New York Times about how cigarettes are making a comeback among younger people “who know better.”
“Weirdly, in the last year or two,” one young person quoted in the story said, “all my friends who didn’t smoke, now smoke. I don’t know why. No one is really addicted to it. It’s more of a pleasure activity.”
That sounds familiar. In my day, we said, “I don’t have the habit. I can quit anytime I want.”
The Times story also must have been written by a young person. It goes on to marvel at how even medical students are taking up smoking. The writer obviously never worked in health care.
The hospital where I worked for seven years, starting in 1981, restricted smoking to the employee lounges. The ash trays in the doctors’ lounges were just as nasty as the ones where the nurses and everyone else hung out. They “knew better,” too.
Here’s a news flash: Anyone who ever smoked cigarettes knew better. Without exception their bodies told them, in no uncertain terms, that smoking is not a good thing to do and should be vigorously rejected.
I remember well receiving that message from my body at age 11. One of my neighborhood friends had scored some Virginia Slims from his mother’s stash. Three of us used the better portion of a 20-cigarette pack learning how to inhale.
“Are you alright in there?” my mother kept asking from the other side of the bathroom door.
“I’m fine,” I would answer with all of the natural voice I could muster between nauseated pants.
Actually, I was white as a sheet and appreciating how much longer the ceramic base of the toilet held its coldness against my head than did the linoleum floor.
After years of regular smoking and even more as an occasional closet smoker, I finally listened to my body and stopped for good.
Here’s my advice to the youngsters newly hooked on cigarettes today: Don’t do like I did. Write some songs.