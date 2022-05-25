While navigating my first semester at Harvard College in Cambridge, I heard the news back home about the General Assembly passing a new state budget.
The new budget was passed four months after North Carolina state law notes. The delay happened due to Governor Cooper vetoing a proposed budget in 2019 that did not adequately address salary increases for teachers and expansions in Medicaid. Then COVID-19 swept the country and the world, pausing everyone's lives. But eventually, Governor Cooper and a Republican-controlled General Assembly put together a $27 billion budget for the state last November that would go into effect in January of this year.
After the budget passed, several local outlooks covered the historic amount of funds going to Duplin County. Under the new budget, $52 million is going to the county for its various infrastructure and social projects. In fact, this is the largest sum of money Duplin County has ever received.
On the surface, this is a beautiful thing for the communities of Duplin County. As the Duplin Times reported, $9 million is going to the school I graduated from, James Sprunt Community College. Another $2 million is heading to Duplin County Services for the Aged to support our elderly folks. Also, a restoration project for the Northeast Cape Fear River is getting $1 million in funding.
Carrie Shields, Economic Development Commission director, provided comments on these wins for Duplin County. "These monies will allow our county to focus on long-overdue projects such as a new Services for the Aged building and Emergency Operations Center. The majority of our County Government buildings do not allow us to meet the needs of our citizens," Shields said. "From investing in James Sprunt Community College to educate our workforce, to infrastructure projects in needed municipalities," Shields insists these funds will "positively impact everyone in the county in some way."
However, the allocation of the new budget overall is troublesome. The Duplin County Sheriff's Office is receiving $21.3 million for the construction of a jail. The funds account for over 40% of the funds given to Duplin County by the state to the detention facility. Those funds are more than the amount we are planning to spend on the elderly, our community college students, and infrastructure upgrades for the town of Wallace combined.
Investment in jails and prisons has been a trend in North Carolina and the country for quite some time. According to data from the state Treasurer's Office, in the last 20 years, North Carolina has spent an estimated $1.4 billion on building and maintaining jails. Even as violent crime fell, investment in incarceration has been monstrous for decades. The carceral state is costly and, at times, unnecessarily at the expense of essential county funding that could be allocated elsewhere.
With that said, investment in more jails and prisons has not contributed to the prosperity of the people of Duplin County. Moreover, the inflated investments in incarceration harm the community by and large. It hurts the people of Duplin County by reserving large amounts of funding for jail while underfunding social programs that help people and benefit the community. The county's elderly, school students, and environmental public works that create jobs are undermined through irresponsible budgeting decisions. What good is this historic amount of funding for our county if more is going towards putting people in jail as opposed to benefiting Duplin County residents materially?
Furthermore, the funding for the new detention facility takes away funding from projects and programs that prevent crime in the first place. Poverty breeds crime, and crime breeds poverty. Historically, expanding access to quality higher education, which allows for better resources and job opportunities, lowers crime. Additionally, social programs that subsidize healthcare, invest in after-school activities, and other anti-poverty initiatives are proven to mitigate instances of crime in those communities.
While it is perfectly okay to celebrate the victories in this budget, we cannot ignore the elephant in the room. By Duplin County having over a third of its state funding going to a detention facility, the most vulnerable populations of our community get slighted. If we continue to choose to put money into jails and prisons rather than social welfare, we create the very conditions that increase the rate of crime. This will only further contribute to social degradation. When I read in the Times about another state budget, I hope there is an immeasurable commitment to investing in the people of Duplin County without any asterisk.
Editor's Note: Prince Williams is a Duplin County native and 2021 Duplin County Early College, and James Sprunt Community College graduate. He is currently attending Harvard University.