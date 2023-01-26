...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas
7 to 11 ft.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Oregon Inlet to Surf City.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
A stink bug crawls up the cord to a computer monitor, which is among their favorite places to explore.
There was a time when my dog, Max, would have been an excellent therapy or emotional support animal. He was always happy to be with people — any people — and provide constant warm-puppy-dog affection.
Had I claimed a need for an emotional-support animal at my work, Max would have backed me up on it and played the part.
Max is an old man now. Plenty of energy still, but prefers to spend all of it at home. He’ll gladly go for a ride or a walk over to visit with grandma. But soon he’ll be whining for home. I can understand that. I’m getting more and more that way myself.
I never needed a support animal away from home. And this is not to make light of those who do. But I’ve kind of had something similar in my office lately.
Not a support animal so much as a support bug. A stink bug, to be precise. For weeks — the worst ones of winter so far — this bug has provided companionship inside my office.
The little guy is of the invasive brown marmorated variety from Asia and now familiar to most people in North America. We’ve had these particular prehistoric-looking stink bugs since the 1990s when they apparently hitched a ride over in a shipping container and landed in Pennsylvania.
After touring the Amish country for several weeks, the invaders fanned out and resettled all over. My first heavy encounter with stink bugs was during the winter of 2016. The house we had rented was literally crawling with them.
I won’t say it was a pleasant experience. But when it comes to bug infestations, some are worse than others.
That house also attracted ants for instance. The tiny variety that trail across kitchen counters and into food cabinets. I’ll take stink bugs over ants any day.
In fact, when we finally called in an exterminator for the ants, the stink bug problem went away as well.
The worst thing about stink bugs is when they buzz through the room and fool you into thinking that a wasp or hornet attack is imminent. But you don’t want to swat a stink bug, for obvious reasons, or even suck them up with the vacuum.
What I do instead is gently carry them with a tissue — they’re very easy to pick up — and deposit them outside. This method for relocating stink bugs without causing them to release their smelly defense mechanism leads to a certain bond with the otherwise pesky critters.
“Come with me, little fella,” I have heard myself say to a stink bug. “You can’t live in the house. Stink bugs have to live outside.”
At the office, however, I have one stink bug. He enjoys crawling around my desk and across the tops of my computer monitors. I have used my phone to create videos of his travels — during lunch breaks of course.
He’ll look down at me, twirling his antennas, as if to ask, “How’s it going in your corner of the cube today?”
I was sure it was the same little guy every time because I never see more than one. Still, I picked him up and branded his back with a Sharpie permanent marker just to give him some distinctive characteristic.
Either he went somewhere and washed off the ink, or I’ve been invaded by a herd of stink bugs. And they’re messing with me.
So far I’ve escorted four unmarked bugs out the window. I really thought we were friends.