In preparation for a continuing education seminar, I am reading How to Lead When You Don’t Know Where You’re Going, about leadership in a time of great transition. The way we used to do things doesn’t necessarily work well any more. A new way of doing things is not entirely clear. We find ourselves in an in-between time, full of possibilities and, at the same time, extremely anxiety producing. The author writes, “Our destination is not yet clear. The leader must keep the people moving forward, but the endpoint is fuzzy. [This] requires us to build the bridge as we walk on it.” The book and seminar are primarily intended for church leaders, but this observation describes the times we are living in during the COVID-19 pandemic: “It is exhausting trying to keep the old structures intact, managing the anxiety of the transition, and making space for the birth of the new thing – all at the same time.” Everyone I have talked with during the past eighteen months has, in one way or another, expressed the same sentiment, “We’re trying to do the best we can.” Medical personnel, school administrators, teachers, business owners, minister colleagues, parents, just to name a few, all say, “We’ve never been through anything like this. We’re trying to figure it out as we go along.” Isn’t it curious how resistant we are to change, when life is always changing? Some transitions are planned – retiring, getting married, starting a new job, or becoming parents. However, life brings unexpected changes – a sudden death, the loss of a job, a devastating natural disaster, or a worldwide pandemic. I wrote this article on September 10. Try to remember how different things were on September 10 twenty years ago. When the Twin Towers collapsed the next day, we watched the security and comfort and familiarity of life crumbling. We knew things would never be the same again, but we weren’t sure what the future held. We find ourselves in a similar situation in the COVID-19 pandemic. As much as we might like to go back to the way things used to be, that really isn’t an option. However, we’re not sure what the future, short and long-term, holds. In the meantime, we’re trying to do the best we can. The Christian faith is a journey through the “already but not yet.” We put our trust in a God who never changes, in order to have hope and courage to live in an ever-changing world. Our God says, “I am about to do a new thing; now it springs forth, do you not perceive it?” We are assured that “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever,” and this same Jesus always offers us a new beginning. We live in challenging, in-between times. We’re all building the bridge as we walk on it. Just remember, as a friend of mine told me years ago, we may not know what the future holds, but we know who holds the future.
