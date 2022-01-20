As Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. prepared for the Birmingham campaign for civil rights, his second book was published. Strength to Love is a collection of sermons that display his theology and his commitment to equality and social justice.
Ironically, Dr. King began working on this book when he spent two weeks in jail in Albany, Georgia in 1962. In the days leading up to our recent commemoration of Dr. King’s birthday, you may have seen his famous quote, taken from Strength to Love, which is engraved on the south wall of the MLK, Jr. National Monument in Washington, D.C., “Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that.”
Dr. King’s thought reminds me of two scripture passages which we heard during the Christmas season. The prophet Isaiah proclaimed, “The people who walked in darkness have seen a great light; those who lived in a land of deep darkness — on them light has shined.” The gospel of John begins with this promise, “What has come into being in him was life, and the life was the light of all people. The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness did not overcome it. The true light, which enlightens everyone, was coming into the world.”
Dr. King defined love as “an understanding, redeeming good will for all. It is an entirely ‘neighbor-regarding concern for others,’ which discovers the neighbor in every man it meets. When I speak of love, I am not speaking of some sentimental and weak response. I am speaking of the force which all of the great religions have seen as the unifying principle of life.”
In his definition of love, he referred to 1 John 4:7 which says, “Beloved, let us love one another, because love is from God; everyone who loves is born of God and knows God.”
Dr. King’s combination of light and love bring to mind two other scripture passages.
The first is from Jesus’s Sermon on the Mount in Matthew 5, “You are the light of the world. A city built on a hill cannot be hid. No one after lighting a lamp puts it under the bushel basket, but on the lampstand, and it gives light to all in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father in heaven.”
The second reference comes from 1 John 4, “There is no fear in love, but perfect love casts out fear; for fear has to do with punishment, and whoever fears has not reached perfection in love.
The commandment we have from him is this: “those who love God must love their brothers and sisters also.” In a world full of darkness and hate these days, let us be the light and love with a neighbor-regarding concern for others.