Now that the festivities of the fourth of July have come and gone what do we really think about “Independence Day?” Or, better yet, do we ever seriously contemplate or care about what happened on that day? Or, still better, do we teach our children about what happened on that day back then? Finally, do our schools properly teach that sacred history?
Consider this prelude to the events of July 4, 1776; “On the afternoon of Oct. 26, 1775, His Royal Majesty King George lll, King of England, rode in royal splendor from St. James Palace to the Palace of Westminster, there to address the opening of Parliament on the increasingly distressing issues of war in America.” (David McCullough; 1776)
He later wrote to Prime Minister North, “I am certain any other conduct but compelling obedience (making the rebels in America bow to the King) would be ruinous and…therefore no consideration could bring me to swerve from the present path…(meaning destroy them with our unstoppable war machine). (David McCullough; 1776 emphasis added)
To get the American flavor of how things were in July of 1776, I have recently re-read an anonymous poem titled “Independence Bell.” Apparently the author of this poem was on Chestnut Street near Independence Hall on July 4th and observed the mood of the crowd and later wrote a poem to express his experience.
Here are some selective passages; “Will they do it? Dare they do it? Who is speaking? What’s the news? What of Adams? What of Sherman? Oh, God grant they won’t refuse!”
Ending the poem he proclaimed; “That old state House bell is silent, Hushed is now its clamorous tongue; But the Spirit it awakened—Still is living—ever young; And when we greet the smiling sunlight on the fourth of each July, We will ne’er forget the bell-man Who, betwixt the earth and sky, Rung out, loudly, “INDEPENDENCE”; Which, Please God, shall never die!”
Is that awakened spirit still living and ever young? I am bold to say; yes it is! In some but not in all. There is an increasing portent of very stormy weather facing the proponents of teaching the accurate history of our founding as a nation to future generations.
The progressive secular movement-meaning those who place their trust in man but not in God-decided several decades ago that bullets, tanks, and other weapons of war used in violent revolutions only worked for short periods of time. Always following the violence the inner God given desire for freedom and liberty would be rekindled in the hearts of the oppressed.
Under the influence evil and conspiring men in these latter days the secular movement adopted weapons much more deadly than traditional weapons of war. They decided to “infiltrate and indoctrinate.” Especially the younger generations. And especially in the media and educational institutions.
They have very subtlety used the tenants of religious freedom to replace religion with irreligion and to establish secular thought as the State religion. So having no religion has become the State Religion. They have used the very words of the Constitution aimed at protecting religion to destroy religion in the public square.
They say all thought in the public square (which includes schools) must be void of religious thought. So they, the secular folks, say acting on religious tenants constitutes establishing a religion. They are misguided and beguiled. Thus, they want government to define life, marriage, and gender then they want schools to teach critical race theory!
We, the people must never forget what our founders said; “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.