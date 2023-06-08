...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT THURSDAY NIGHT...
The North Carolina Department of Environmental and Natural Resources
in Raleigh NC has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for
Fine Particulates, until midnight EDT Thursday night.
An Air Quality Action Day means that Fine Particulates
concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy
standards. For additional information, please visit the North
Carolina Division of Air Quality Web site at
https://airquality.climate.ncsu.edu
Bob Marley, the Jamaican songwriting and singing superstar of the 60s and 70s, was and continues to inspire love and hope worldwide. The following is a paraphrase about Bob Marley. “When darkness surrounds you, you might be tempted to look for a switch or hope that a light comes on to eliminate it all. But you must remember that you are the light, and you have the power to overcome the darkness in the world. Marley once said that he had to keep performing because the evil people weren’t taking a break, so he couldn’t either. The same holds true if you plan to do good in this world. Unfortunately, not everyone shares the same view, so you must shed some light on things in your own way and world.”
“Be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power. Put on the full armor of God so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world, and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.” Ephesians 6:10-12 NIV.