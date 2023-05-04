It was the Spring of 1943. Due to massive shortages in all areas caused by World War II, America saw its first rationing of shoes, canned food, meat, cheese, butter, sugar, and cooking oils. The Pentagon was completed. Prominent world political leaders were Chancellor Adolf Hitler (Germany), Prime Minister Benito Mussolini (Italy), General Secretary of the Central Committee, Joseph Stalin (Russia/Soviet Union), President Franklin D. Roosevelt (United States), and Prime Minister Winston Churchill (United Kingdom). And on Saturday, May 8, I was born. Longevity; that was eighty years ago.

God told Moses, “Walk in all the way that the Lord your God has commanded you, so that you may live and prosper and prolong your days in the land that you will possess.” Deuteronomy 5:33 NIV. God is not interested in forced religious exercises; He wants us to be dedicated willingly and entirely to Him – because we want to. Have I always lived for His glory? No! But today, I feel the closest bond ever to Him.

Keith Throckmorton retired from the Fairfax County (Virginia) Police Department. He is a resident of Perquimans County with deep roots in Duplin County.