A few of us have sweet memories of the old country stores that once dotted the rural landscape of Duplin County. My memories carry me back to Mrs. Eva James’ store in the Friendship community about five miles east of Warsaw.
That is where I saw my first T.V., got a Pepsi and a Baby Ruth for five cent each, and saw Uncle Tom spit tobacco juice on the red-hot wood heater. I saw folks trade eggs for sugar, potatoes for flour, and lard for cigarettes. I saw Mr. Jones get mad when he had to pay a two cent refundable deposit on the R.C. Cola he bought.
I remember walking to the store just after the “road drag” had leveled out the ruts in the dirt road. There was a tractor or a truck pulling the road drag operated by a skilled “drag operator.” He knew how to slope each side to the middle of the road so that rain water would gently flow to the sides.
One of my earliest summertime responsibilities was to walk daily, except on Sunday, about a half mile to the store and get a 10 cent block of ice for Lipton iced tea. Mrs. Eva would go to the small ice house, rake the saw dust from a large block of ice, and using her ice pick chip off a 6” x 6” x 12” block of ice.
She would then put some saw dust into my double-stuffed burlap sacks and say, “Now Jimmy you hurry home before the ice starts to melt!”
I lived with my grandmother and those were the good ‘ol days!
Central heat for my Granny was the wood heater located in the center of the house. At bed time she would place additional wood in the heater and close the draft down so there would still be hot coals in the heater the next morning.
Granny had a great substitute for the electric blanket. She would lay a brick on the wood heater and at bed time wrap that hot brick in a towel and place the towel under the cover at the foot of the bed.
I didn’t need a snooze control on the clock; I didn’t even need a clock. The smell of grits and sausage, ham and eggs provided enough motive to jump out of bed and run to the warm room where the central heat was located.
In the summer she would open the screen windows and just like magic you had central air!
Granny was a tenant farmer who was widowed at a young age with seven children still at home; five farm boys and two farm girls.
That was the heritage I was born into with a single Mom who worked to help support the family and roomed in town — with no car--so I was raised on a farm.
Sixty-seven years ago at the age of 10 I heard a wise old farmer tell one of my uncles; “Cecil, our grandchildren will see the day when a man will be willing to trade one potato for one diamond--if it is a pretty big diamond.”
Americans have long enjoyed an abundant supply of good, safe, reliable, and economically affordable food. The entire world is now facing some very “stormy” weather that could well result in folks being willing to trade one potato for one diamond — if it is a pretty big diamond.
We, the people must realize that food does not come from the grocery store and hearken back to the good ‘ol days when children were taught to work and pray and give thanks to Him from whom all blessings come.