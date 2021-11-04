Education matters.
It would probably be difficult to find anyone to disagree with this sentiment. Some may have differing opinions on types of education — formal or informal, public or private, academic or vocational. Somewhere between philosophical and pragmatic, sociological and individualistic, some may even debate the purpose of education.
And to make things even more complex, both the types and purposes of education have evolved over the last century and will continue to do so infinitely. The consensus, however, is that education matters.
Duplin County Schools’ mission statement (…to prepare all students for career, college, and life success) and STEAMA focus (Personalized Career and College Pathways for ALL PreK-13 Students) clearly articulate our purpose and unequivocally drive all that we do.
Our unified goal is for every student to leave our school system with the knowledge and skills for their individual pursuits so they may lead successful, productive adult lives and contribute to the community and world at large.
Every entity in our system contributes to this goal and for this reason, the next several installments of Education Matters will highlight the work and innovation of various departments. As November is Career Development Month, we begin with our Career and Technical Education (CTE) Department.
According to North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, the mission of Career and Technical Education is to empower all students to be successful citizens, workers and leaders in a global economy. In addition to basic skills such as reading, writing, and mathematics, CTE emphasizes real-world skills and experiences, practical knowledge, creative thinking, and hands-on learning. CTE affords students opportunities to figure out what they are passionate about and want to pursue after high school.
Whether students plan to further their education, go straight to work or enlist in the military, CTE can be the first step on a student’s pathway to their desired future.
While CTE courses are not officially offered until middle school, Duplin County Schools begins its future ready endeavors as early as PreK and the elementary grades in age-appropriate ways.
Students may dress up for a career day, participate in career fairs with a variety of guest speakers, and be exposed to various careers through virtual and face to face field trips. Teachers can intentionally choose career related read-alouds and consistently look for ways to tie content to relevant careers. Although the answer may change often at this age, it is never too early to start asking, “What do you want to be when you grow up?”
Career and Technical Education becomes more explicit, while still remaining exploratory, in grades 6-8. Middle grades CTE course offerings in DCS have just undergone a complete redesign.
Students will be exposed to business, healthcare, coding, agriculture, trades, and entrepreneurship. Examples of hands-on exploratory learning include building bridges, creating businesses and products, programming robots, and growing vegetables.
Students will also spend time exploring their own unique personalities, skills, and interests and how they connect to key career clusters. They will begin to understand how to seek, acquire and keep employment and general employability skills such as attitude, communication, teamwork, and professionalism.
By high school, Duplin County students have four Career Academies and 19 Career Pathways at their disposal:
ACADEMIES
Agribusiness
Health Sciences
Leadership (JROTC)
Diesel Tech
PATHWAYS
Agriculture, which includes:Animal Science, Food Products Plant Systems, and Productions Systems and Power, Structural and Technical Systems and Agriculture Production.
Health Sciences, which includes Biomedical Terminology and Healthcare Professional.
Business, Finance and Marketing, which includes General Management and Entrepreneurship.
Computer Science Principals, which includes Adobe Academy and Computer Science Principals.
Family and Consumer Science, which includes Counseling and Mental Health and Food and Nutrition.
Trade, Technology, Engineering and Industrial, which includes Carpentry, Drafting Architectural, Electrical Trades, Technology, Engineering and Design, Robotics and Automotive.
In addition to the traditional academic course requirements for graduation, many Duplin County graduates will walk away with industry-recognized credentials and college credits along with their high school diploma.
For our students going straight to work, these credentials enable them to stand out in a field of job applicants and to potentially start at a higher salary level. During the 2019-2020 school year, Duplin County students enrolled in CTE courses earned an impressive 3097 credentials.
For our students pursuing further education, college credits earned in high school result in free hours towards their associate or bachelor degree.
The ACT WorkKeys assessment is the equivalent of an End of Course test for CTE Senior Concentrators, meaning students who earned two or more related CTE course credits. Performance on this assessment is another indicator of the success of DCS CTE programming. The average percent proficient over the last five years is 66% and DCS outperformed the state in two of those years.
Another invaluable component to a thriving CTE program is our long-standing collaboration with the Duplin County Partnership for Career Planning, made up of representatives from Duplin County Schools,
James Sprunt Community College, and local business and industry leaders. This group spearheads four activities in our school system each year. PreK-13 students are recognized through Duplin WORKS which highlights the work ready traits of Well-trained, Optimistic, Reliable, Knowledgeable, and Sincere. Ninth through twelfth grade students in CTE courses learn employability skills in Career Readiness Sessions where our business partners serve as guest presenters. Tenth grade students participate in a Career and College Fair and eleventh grade students participate in Career Connections which is a job-shadowing experience.
Finally and continually, the CTE Department must monitor the pulse of career trends and job market shifts to ensure it is preparing students for timely, relevant, and sustainable careers.
A recent article published by College Foundation of North Carolina, outlines the “10 Best Careers for the Future” as Registered Nurse and Medical Professionals, Data Analysts, Plumbers and Electricians, Dentists and Dental Hygienists, Software Developers, Cybersecurity Experts, Alternative Energy Installers and Technicians, Mental Health Professionals, Veterinarians, and Artificial Intelligence.
Matching these careers with our available pathways, we believe our CTE Department is truly aligned with our mission and leading the way in our STEAMA Pathways with Purpose.
Director of CTE/Instructional Management/School Counseling Erica Jones states, “In this month of National Career Development recognition and every month, we couldn’t be more proud of our CTE leadership team and each CTE classroom teacher or more excited for the opportunities, experiences, and advantages for our students.”
To learn more, you may visit our website at www.duplinschools.net and look for Curriculum Innovation and/or Career and Technical Education under the Departments tab or you may contact the Career Development Coordinator at each comprehensive high school.
Dr. Austin Obasohan is the Superintendent of Duplin County Schools.