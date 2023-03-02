Being married to an incredible cook has its pitfalls. Well, maybe just one pitfall.
After 25 years of enjoying Sharon’s magnificent way with a variety of delectable cuisines, a certain false narrative has developed around my own abilities in the kitchen. I do hesitate to complain, but the record must be set straight.
Before I met my wife — who holds a doctorate, brings home the lion’s share of the bacon and knows how to do far more than simply fry it up in a pan — I never considered my abilities in the kitchen to be overly limited. Granted, no one ever came to my house during my single years expecting a fabulous home-cooked meal. But I could always rustle up something that was palatable at the very least.
Before leaving my parents’ home, I asked my mother to write down the recipes for some of my favorite dishes. This was the food that had nourished my body and soul from the cradle to college. Maintaining that familiar diet was one of my better decisions while setting up housekeeping for one.
I needed to know how to cook a roast, fry chicken, make rice and gravy, and add flavorings to canned green beans. My mother gave me skills for reproducing her spaghetti, her sweet potato casserole, and a wonderful dish that involves baking chicken soup and canned “whomp-’em” biscuits in the oven.
But the one and only dish of hers that became my so-called signature dish is a mixture she referred to as “skillet dinner.” Something akin to cowboy stew, it consists of ground beef, baked beans, chopped onions, stewed tomatoes and mustard. The pickled jalapenos are optional.
Best with saltine crackers, skillet dinner is great for dinner and even more economical served as lunch — meaning you won’t be hungry for dinner.
In an effort to ensure that my own three children would not be denied this important staple of their father’s childhood, I occasionally prepared for them their grandmother’s famous skillet dinner.
At least two of my kids liked and appreciated skillet dinner. Their mother was never a fan, but that’s OK. What’s not OK is using my signature dish to brand me as a one-dimensional cook.
When the “all he can make is skillet dinner” conversation bubbled up again recently, I reminded Sharon how much she enjoys my oatmeal on Saturday mornings.
“Oh, yeah,” she said. “He can make oatmeal too.”
I admit to having a lukewarm attitude toward cooking. It’s not unlike my reputation as an opportunistic fisherman. As long as others in the boat are enthusiastic about baiting hooks, casting lures and untangling lines, why not sit back and enjoy a cold beverage until one of them actually lands a fish?
Again, my intention here is not to rock the perfectly good boat I’m in as the beneficiary of my wife’s awesome culinary skills. I’m merely pointing out that if she were to suddenly lose interest in food preparation — perish the thought — I still would have access to most of my mother’s recipes.