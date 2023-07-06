This is not my mother’s truck. But if it were the only available transportation to a hardware store to buy parts for a malfunctioning washing machine that had flooded her utility room, she would find a way to climb in and drive the thing herself.
Contributed photo
I heard someone saying that there should be a high school class on basic life skills. Things like how to change the oil in a car, complete an income tax return and make minor plumbing repairs.
My mother, who retired from the classroom 26 years ago, could teach such a course. For all of my life, I have witnessed her seeing what needs to be done around the house and simply doing it. That trait is not unique to Appalachian women of a certain generation, but it seems that way to me.