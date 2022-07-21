Since Republicans gained control of the North Carolina General Assembly in 2011 our state has enjoyed a steady economic recovery that is now in its twelfth year. Just last week CNBC announced that North Carolina finished as the No. 1 state in the nation for doing business. Many other publications have consistently placed our state very high in the top 10 and top five best states for business climates.
One popular repeated statement used by the other side of the isle from 2011 until recently has been, “The draconian tax cuts proposed and enacted by the Republicans will cripple the economy of North Carolina and lower the standard of living for its citizens.”
Democratic Governors have routinely vetoed past Republican budgets saying, in essence, “the proposed tax cuts along with drastic regulatory changes are not what’s best for North Carolina.”
Well, we have always heard that “The proof of the pudding is in the tasting.” With that in mind consider these facts about the economic “pudding” the Republican majority has produced during the last 12 years.
An important point you never hear about is how much money the Republican majority has not taken from North Carolina taxpayers. Here are some of the results produced by prudent tax policies.
If 2010 tax rates had remained in place through 2022 the General Assembly would have taken approximately this much more of your money during the last 12 years: (1) Personal Income taxes $11.4 billion (2) Corporate Income Taxes $5.8 billion (3) Sales and Use Taxes $10.4 billion (4) Franchise taxes $1.2 billion (5) Other taxes $.95 billion.
So, the state tax collectors (the General Assembly) has allowed you to keep $29.75 billion of your hard earned money in your pockets to spend as you see fit. Let me make this clear; if they had not lowered taxes they would have collected $29.75 billion more of your dollars over the last 12 years.
Beginning in November of 2010 Republicans promised, if elected as a majority, they would lower your taxes. They were elected. They achieved a majority. They have lowered your taxes.
Additionally, their taxing policies have resulted in significant revenue increases! State generated revenue has increased from $20.3 billion in 2012 to $27.6 billion in 2021. They have had budget surpluses all but one year of the last 10 years.
Twelve years ago the other side had very little money in the “Rainy Day” fund. Republicans now have $4.75 billion in the rainy day fund. There is also a projected $6 billion surplus of which $2 billion is expected to be recurring. Teachers and other state employees get from a 6% to 14% salary raise over this biennium. First year teachers will have a starting salary of $37,000 plus $16,000 in benefits. In the current budget all non-certified employees will get a 4% raise or $15 per hour, whichever is greater.
Since 2010 Republicans have increased the standard deduction from below $10,000 to $25,500 which significantly helps lower income families. No one pays any state taxes until they make over $25,500. Very significantly, the current budget puts an additional $47 million into efforts to improve school safety.
Lastly, education funding grows in the current budget by $1 billion to $16.5 billion. Hey folks! We are talking about a lot of money being spent--$27.9 billion in the current budget which is a 7.2% increase over last year’s budget.
And, there will be a surplus! And there is no tax increase! And our reserves will be increased! And all kinds of publications declare North Carolina to be the best or one of the best places in the nation to do business.
The other side will say “but that’s not enough.”
We, the people need to think long and hard about what is best for our grandchildren before we allow ultra-liberals to regain power.