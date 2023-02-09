Information in this article is taken from the North Carolina Education Lottery-Wikipedia. “The North Carolina Education Lottery (NCEL) was created in 2005 when Governor Mike Easley signed the N C State Lottery Act and the 2005 Appropriations Act into law. Originally 35% of the lottery funds were required to go to education. In 2007 there was a legislative change for the percentage to be a guideline.
It was reported that two lawmakers who were opposed to the lottery had excused absences, Harry Brown R-Jacksonville and John Garwood R-North Wilkesboro. With this known, a special vote was called in their absence and the votes were cast and the count was 24 to 24, for and against the lottery. Lt. Governor Perdue cast the tie vote and the lottery was passed.
Originally, the lottery legislation included a statement that revenue from the lottery sales should serve as a supplement to existing state funding, rather than substitute funding. However, this passage was removed just before voting, creating the possibility for legislators to use lottery revenue as a replacement for state funding.
In 2009 Governor Perdue withheld $50 million from the lottery reserve and $38 million from school construction ($88 million) to fill a short fall in the North Carolina budget in direct conflict with the N C Education Lottery. The controversial move by the Governor prompted the N C lawmakers on March 10, 2009, to propose a name change in the NCEL, to remove “Education” from the name.
In FY 2021, 25% of the lottery revenue ($936.8 million) went to education out of $3.8 billion dollars raised in revenue.” Another 10 % would have been an additional $380 million in revenue to education.
Now I have a few questions concerning this information. 1. What is the purpose of the NCEL, is it to give prizes or to fund education? 2. If the purpose is to fund education, why have our legislators failed to change the percentage of the lottery revenue for education back to 35% which was in the original proposal and changed in 2007? 3. Have the lottery sales supplanted state revenue over time rather than serving as a supplement to existing state funding?
This article will be followed by an article on teacher shortage and salary.