Information in this article is taken from the North Carolina Education Lottery-Wikipedia. “The North Carolina Education Lottery (NCEL) was created in 2005 when Governor Mike Easley signed the N C State Lottery Act and the 2005 Appropriations Act into law. Originally 35% of the lottery funds were required to go to education. In 2007 there was a legislative change for the percentage to be a guideline.

It was reported that two lawmakers who were opposed to the lottery had excused absences, Harry Brown R-Jacksonville and John Garwood R-North Wilkesboro. With this known, a special vote was called in their absence and the votes were cast and the count was 24 to 24, for and against the lottery. Lt. Governor Perdue cast the tie vote and the lottery was passed.