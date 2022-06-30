Over the last month, I was able to get 43 Duplin County educators to comment on their stance on gun reform. About 67% of respondents believe that the U.S Congress should pass some sort of gun reform. Among them, universal background checks outperformed with 60% support.
In addition, these educators supported a few other nationally debated gun laws. Around 51% of all respondents support an assault weapons ban and to raise the age to buy a firearm. However, only 44% support a federal red flag law, which permits police to petition a state court to temporarily take firearms from a person who possesses a danger to themselves or others.
Furthermore, even educators who did not support gun reform want to expand mental healthcare. “What we have here are social problems,” said a teacher from Rose Hill Magnolia. We need to end “the stigma against mental health assistance in any form so that people will be more apt to admit they have a mental health issue and seek/maintain treatment for their problem.”
One thing this survey made clear: we as a community want action. “Something has to change,” wrote Mr. Hendrick, an educator at East Duplin High School. Whether it is gun laws, healthcare reforms, or security changes, Duplin County educators reflect a desperate national desire for action to combat gun violence.
What is preventing us from getting this action is a threat to American Democracy itself. When most of us think of Democracy, we think of the rule of the people. In a true democracy, the chamber of public opinion matters the most and those in political power ideally are merely reflections of those opinions.
However, over the course of its 246-year history, counter-majoritarian institutions in America have tried to prevent the will of the masses. The filibuster, the Senate itself, and many would argue, the Supreme Court (an unelected body) at times subvert what a popular amount of Americans want to see done. From the abolition of slavery to women’s suffrage, these institutions have attempted to stop expanding Democracy for a more restricted Roman-Athenian version of it.
The Senate was, and in some ways still is, a representation of the ruling class. They originally were undemocratically appointed to their position until the 17th amendment of the Constitution. President Madison referred to the Senate as a “fence” against the attitudes of the general public and members of the House of Representatives. In other words, when the will of the people is misaligned with the ruling arm, the fist of the Senate is there to reign down upon it.
In addition, counter-majoritarianism still is very much a part of American life. A Princeton study that included 2000 public opinion surveys and more than 20 years’ worth of data concluded that 90% of opinions held by the American people have no impact on public policy. Meanwhile, economic elites and big business interests spent billions lobbying (bribing) lawmakers. The outcome? An overwhelming majority of bills passed by Congress are in the favor of their wealthy donors.
Poll after poll says the American people want this or that reform, but Congress sits on its hands more often than not. Wages for workers all across the country, including in communities like Duplin County, have stagnated. Material conditions for people worsen while public opinion becomes less and less impactful. This is where Democracy dies.
As material life gets harder and our leaders become dismissive, violence is inevitable. Disillusioned citizens find solace in extremist views, which gives them people to scapegoat. You combine an ineffective congress with an angry, disenchanted population of the most armed people in the world, and you have a powder keg of violence ready to explode.
Former President Franklin Delano Roosevelt once said, “necessitous men are not free men.” More importantly, necessitous men are dangerous men. As the elements to live a successful life like quality education, adequate healthcare, and a decent-paying job become selective to a few, some of those left out from these items are susceptible to commit horrid acts of violence.
Beyond guns, if our political leaders are not ready to legislatively act to alleviate the hardships of everyday working people, we can expect this bloody summer to continue. “I worry for the future of my students and the long-term trauma they will suffer if something isn’t done,” wrote an anonymous teacher. Now is the time to make real the promises of Democracy.