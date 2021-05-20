In my June 2017 article, I shared a number of memorable quotes I have entered into a journal that my wife gave me at Christmas 2003. I commented that if I owned a bumper sticker business, I might print some of the quotes I have collected over the years. Here are some more quotes, in no particular order of importance. I hope you enjoy them and that they make you think.
Two characters in a Patsy Cornwell novel: “I’ve just made everyone’s life harder.” “Doing what’s right always does.”
“God doesn’t need to show up, because God is already there.” – James C. Howell
“It’s a terrible thing to look over your shoulder when you are trying to lead – and to find no one there.” – President Franklin D. Roosevelt
“There are only two kinds of speakers – those who have something to say and those who have to say something.” – unknown
“The longest journey any of us will ever make is between our head and our heart.” – Fred Craddock
“People seldom thank you for telling them the truth.” – from the novel Prayers the Devil Answers
“We aren’t called to be like other Christians. We are called to be like Christ.” – Jason Davenport
“In our own foolishness, we rush to the front of the line to take a turn at playing God.” – Anne H.K. Apple
“Five lies of identity: 1) I am what I have; 2) I am what I do; 3) I am what other people say or think of me; 4) I am nothing more than my worst moment; 5) I am nothing less than my best moment.” – Henri Nouwen
“The task in life is to love your crooked neighbor with all your crooked heart.” – W.H. Auden
“Do not make changes in times of storm.” – St. Augustine of Hippo
“Every saint has a past, and every sinner has a future.” – Unknown 16th century poet
“Don’t you worry ‘cause it ain’t gonna fix a thing.” – Jimmy Buffett
“Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving.” – Albert Einstein
“Knowing that we have to die, we ought to live to be prepared to die well.” – President Andrew Jackson, in a letter to his daughter-in-law
“Everyone thinks of changing the world, but no one thinks of changing himself.” – Leo Tolstoy
“I intend to live forever, or die trying.” – Groucho Marx
“Do what you think is right in your heart. You’ll be criticized anyway.” – Eleanor Roosevelt
“There’s been an alarming increase of things I know nothing about.” – Tom Rush
“Who does not thank for little will not thank for much.” – Estonian proverb
“To be human is to be moral, and you cannot have a day off when it suits.” – from the novel Mr. Pip
“Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about. Be kind. Always.” – Anonymous
“Sometimes life calls us to make a 100% commitment to something about which we are 51% sure.” – Albert Camus
