Around the heavy bend of my studies as an early college student, this final 45 days and last quarter of the school year has really brought clarity to me as a person who strives for success. My classes this year have gone great, and yes, they’ve been difficult, but this is what makes me a hardworking student.
At the early college, our teachers and staff support our endeavors as students who are paving the way for change. Along with our curricular motives, extracurricular opportunities are given to add the necessary tools that students need to stand out among other college applicants.
My upperclassmen colleagues and friends have shown me the work they do, and even as I’m stressed right now, there is no way that I could fathom the time and energy they dedicate to reaping good grades. I thought I had it all figured out, but as I’ve grown and gave my teachers and instructors my all in all, I see that the commitment that students give to their studies will judge their priorities, concerns, and show a student’s true character.
I believe a very significant reason that I see the concern and support students get from the staff is our breaks. We deal with so much, our breaks happen faster and last longer, giving us the time we need to mentally prepare and structure our work in processible chunks.
With so much on our plate, especially with my fellow freshmen, we entered an environment that challenged us with so much more than the middle schools did. We took a huge leap, in hopes of trying to achieve in ways we never thought possible. Every day we wake up, we struggle to get out of bed and put in the work for our future, but we do it anyway. We try to be as present as possible, so we don’t miss a beat. We give the world a reason to smile at the thought of our future.
Jordan Hooper is a 9th grade student at Duplin Early College High School.