After reading a column from two or three weeks ago, a quote from the late Senator John McCain came to my mind.
He said, “The political tactics of division and slander are not our values. They are corrupting influences on religion and politics, and those who practice them in the name of religion or in the name of the Republican Party or in the name of America shame our faith, our party and our country.”
This quote applies not just to the Republican Party but to Democrats, Independents and to all of us, but most particularly to those who proclaim their Christian faith.
While the late Senator McCain and I identify with different political parties, neither of which is right all the time, to me, he was a hero, a person for whom I had great respect and admiration. I’ll close with this poem.
Words
It seems that some never find a place
For words like justice, compassion and grace
When it comes to words, those are three
That tell of God’s love for you and for me.
Charlie Albertson
Beulaville