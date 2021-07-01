North Carolina’s family farmers have been under attack for years from activist groups who are opposed to animal agriculture and want to fundamentally change our way of life.
Six years ago, we established NC Farm Families and made a commitment to stand up for our farmers. That commitment remains
Our organization is proud to represent thousands of farm families in Duplin County and across eastern North Carolina. We are focused on sharing farmers’ stories and, when necessary, correcting misinformation being spread about our farmers.
When people tell misleading stories about North Carolina farmers, we believe it’s important to shine a light on the facts so people can form their own opinions. We have always done that, and we will continue to do that in the future.
We realize that not everyone will agree with us, regardless of what the facts show. We are happy to engage with people with questions, concerns, or differing opinions. But if they are not open-minded, or violate our social media policies, then we have found it counterproductive to continue those conversations.
We will always be proud of our family farmers and everything they contribute to our local community and economy.
Like the farmers we represent, we will not back down when we are criticized. We will continue doing what we believe is right, standing up and speaking out on behalf of family farmers by sharing the facts and telling their stories.
Chad Herring
Executive Director, NC Farm Families