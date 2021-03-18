There is an overwhelming sense of pride at North Duplin.
People are proud to proclaim their Rebel heritage.
If you venture into Calypso or Faison, you will know who they pull for and you will know what school they so desperately love.
This pride is not only in the community, but it also lies within the school through the faculty and students.
Anybody who watches an athletic event at North Duplin knows how much we cherish our school.
The fields and facilities are second to none if you were to ask me, and I am sure many others would say the same, whether they attended North Duplin or not.
I have seen the work that goes into preparing for athletic events because I have had the opportunity to help out.
The amount of time and effort that goes into preparing for something like an athletic event is incredible.
Everyone who helps out wants to make the fields look professional and wants to share that little spark that North Duplin has.
We have always been known for our small school and community, but that is what makes it so special.
Having one elementary school, middle school, and high school, gives everyone a chance to relate with one another.
People throughout the community were either classmates at one time or their family member’s classmates.
That Rebel fire that burns throughout the community is also evident within the halls. I know that the faculty wants the best for my education and everyone else’s.
They do whatever it takes to make sure that we have every opportunity to grow and learn as students. This may include new laptops, new safety measures due to the pandemic, or simple kind gestures to show how much we are appreciated.
As a student at North Duplin, I know I am loved not only by the faculty, but also by the community who has walked the same halls I have.
As a small community and school, that feeling of unity and family is strong and rooted. Some might call it a disadvantage, but I call it a major advantage.
Through the work of the faculty and fellow students, going to school does not mean leaving home. It is almost like going from the living room to the kitchen.
I know I am at home when I am at North Duplin, and that is something I will be proud of for as long as I live.
I cannot wait to take my future children to open house and tell them of all the good memories I had within the walls.
I, like many others, will do whatever it takes to make sure that our school is taken care of. We just love it too well and it means too much.
Gage Outlaw is a senior at North Duplin High School.