Back in the mid-fifties it was almost universally accepted that “working age” boys and girls were expected to get summertime jobs. They would then help buy their school clothes and supplies for the next year. Back then becoming working age was “right-of-passage.”
Many of those living on farms had more than enough work to do just helping their parents do the things that farmers do to feed a hungry world. In many instances responsibilities and chores on the farm precluded them from getting paid for “off-the-farm” work.
There were of course other opportunities for summertime work off the farm and it was expected, by most parents, that their children would have part-time jobs in the summer.
However, I don’t remember seeing many “help wanted signs” posted by local businesses during the summer months. Now everywhere you look you see “help wanted” or “now hiring” signs posted at almost all businesses almost all the time.
Back then the only “sign-on bonuses” you could expect was the promise that if you did a good job today, you could work again tomorrow.
There were expectations placed on youngsters as they reached working age. Most of them knew that this year’s “dress clothes” would become next year’s work clothes. Or, in many instances, when they out grew this year’s clothes a younger sibling would inherit the hand-me-downs. Those kinds of standards could be classified as child abuse today.
But in our great society today many children assume they have a right to their own new clothes each year without working to help pay for them; too much other stuff to buy with their money. Back then many children were expected to also use some of the money they earned during the summer to pay the “book fees” for the books they used at school. The child’s name would be written in the front of the book and you could see who used the book the year before.
Additionally, at the end of the year the teacher would inspect the book and if you didn’t properly take care of it, your parents would be charged a damage fee that would eventually be used to buy a new book. Think of that! Children were taught to work for and take care of stuff.
Well, our prosperous society has taken care of some of the stuff like that — we don’t use books in schools anymore. Most children are now given an IPad or other electronic devices that can connect them to all the information in the world void, however, of much mental work to attain the information.
Thomas Edison said, “There is no substitute for hard work.” Using a farming analogy, Gordon B. Hinckley said, “Without hard work, nothing grows but weeds.”
Satan uses easy access to evil information and images to sow weeds of destruction in the minds of younger and younger children; even questions of gender.
Work, industry, thrift, and self-reliance built this great nation. Today’s generations are the beneficiaries of the toil and efforts of hard-working men and women who labored diligently to make things better for their children and grandchildren.
America has become the most prosperous nation in the history of this world. Prosperity, as it turns out, may be the greatest challenge people or nations ever face; few people and no nation has ever survived excessive prosperity.
When people or nations forget that there is no substitute for hard work, hard times are just around the corner.
We, the people should teach our children that hard work is still the best way to achieve lasting success.