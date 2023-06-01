An old photo of Isaac (Ike) M. Sanderson and wife Sallie Irene. The Sanderson’s along with other ancestors are buried in a small, enclosed family cemetery in a field on Route 903, a short distance from the town limits of Magnolia.
My mother, Nellie Sanderson, daughter of Isaac (Ike) M. Sanderson and Sallie Irene Groves Sanderson, was born in Magnolia at their home and spent her younger years there. She attended the old Magnolia School. She was a congregant at the beautiful Concord Baptist Church (circa 1807) and was baptized in the adjacent pond. I often heard her speak of working at the long-gone Strawberry farm there. She spent extensive hours during the day working in the strawberry packing house. The packing house was a long, open shelter structure with long tables where packers would stand all day packing strawberries for local sales or shipment to other areas.
She grew up with children her age, Ralph and Mary Susan Bishop. Before my mother’s passing in 1992, I would take her to visit her relatives and friends, including Ralph and Mary Susan. I found them to be fine upstanding people in every way and good citizens in the community. Their father, Mr. Jim Bishop, was their patriarch. He was a quiet and significantly older man. He lived a full and healthy life, passing away at the age of 107 years. Mr. Jim, as I knew him, walked daily for exercise. My mother told me that, to her knowledge, Mr. Jim had never left the curtilage of Magnolia in his life. Being born and raised in Richmond, Va., and serving in law enforcement in Fairfax County, it was easy for me to reckon that living in Magnolia and never leaving was the reason for his longevity.