As a Boy Scout, I learned U.S. flag etiquette, which our troop practiced at monthly meetings and summer camp. We were taught to respect the flag when we handled and displayed it.
Some of the rules, taken from the U.S. Flag Code, were: only display the flag from sunrise to sunset, unless it is properly lighted; don’t display the flag when it is raining or the weather is violent; don’t display any other flag or pennant above the U.S. flag; don’t fly the flag with the stars pointing down, unless there is extreme danger to life or property; don’t let the flag touch anything below it, including the ground, the floor, or merchandise; don’t wear the flag as clothing; and don’t use the flag for advertising purposes.
The U.S. Flag Code also instructs people to stand at attention with their right hands over their hearts and (for men) hats removed when the flag is displayed as the national anthem is played. Finally, when the flag is no longer fit to be displayed due to wear and tear or damage, it should be disposed of properly.
As I drive around Duplin County and in the Wilmington area, I see many flag displays that don’t follow the rules of flag etiquette. I see flags flying 24/7 with no illumination at night; flags flying in the rain and in the midst of tropical storms and hurricanes; a Donald Trump flag flying above the U.S. flag; flags with the stars upside down for extended periods of time, but no apparent danger to life or property; flags touching the ground and draped on fences; flags in advertisements.
At sporting events, many people do not cover their hearts with their hands and men don’t remove their hats. Folks are talking, laughing, and checking their cell phones. Finally, I see plenty of tattered, faded, and dirty flags flapping in the breeze, long overdue for a proper and solemn retirement.
I mention this because there has been much discussion and disagreement recently about what it means to respect and disrespect the U.S. flag.
Of course, this is not a new issue, which simply reminds us of the challenge of living in a free society in which people can exercise their right to express their opinions.
Ironically, the freedoms which the flag represents cause controversy between those who claim that any protest that includes the flag is a show of disrespect and those who maintain that their protests are a means to hold our society accountable to the ideals which the flag represents.
The U.S. Flag Code treats the flag as a living symbol. Therefore, we should be mindful of how we display and treat the flag.
However, the best way we can respect the flag is to listen to one another, acknowledge the work we still have to do, and commit ourselves to do what is necessary to fulfill the pledge we take when we honor the flag, of liberty and justice for all.