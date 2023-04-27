I was born in Richmond, Virginia, a long time ago. I spent most of my professional life in northern Virginia and then in Perquimans County, NC, where I now live. After my retirement, I always planned to move to Rose Hill, a community I loved dearly in my youth. God, however, had other plans for me.
My mother, Nellie Sanderson Throckmorton, was born and raised in Magnolia, later moving to Richmond, where she married my father. As a child, we visited Duplin and Sampson County during our summer vacations to visit my mother’s siblings and other family members.
My mother had a brother, uncle Sivvie Sanderson, who lived on Main Street in Rose Hill, along with his wife, aunt Lillian Taylor Sanderson. They had three children: Manley, Gordon, and Cleo Sanderson Fields, my first cousins. Cousin Cleo and cousin Bob Fields had three children about my age. They were cousin Bobbie Jean Fields Rivenbark, cousin Skipper Fields, and cousin Jennie Mae Fields Stroud. I always cherished and looked forward to our playing and getting into mischief together. We were good at that!
In the early-mid 1950s, we owned a 39 Packard and a 47 Kaiser automobile. The trip from Richmond to Rose Hill was six and a half hours. Naturally, we had Virginia registration tags on our cars. I remember so well as we turned from Route 117 onto Main Street, people would come out of their homes and stare at us because of our out-of-state license plates. I later interpreted Rose Hill as a community that watched out for each other. I loved the homes that we passed on Main Street. They were all pristine, of different designs, and with their own personalities.
Uncle Sivvie was a very prominent citizen in Rose Hill. He ran a sawmill outside of the town. When we visited, he always took me to the mill, then paid me $0.25 for my wages earned. That was big money for a young child back then. Uncle Sivvie and his family occupied the same pew at Rose Hill United Methodist Church for more decades than I remember. Uncle Sivvie loved the old-time gospel group, “Chuck Wagon Gang.”
My first cousin Cleo, a generation older than me, was just a queen in my eyes. She was a volunteer medic on the rescue squad and was a well-known cake baker. She worked in the Rose Hill Post Office for many years. Her children, Bobbie Jean, Skipper, Jennie Mae, and I, shared many special childhood times.
We always enjoyed playing roustabout games outdoors. Uncle Sivvie’s house had a large screened-in porch. During the summer, many flies tormented us. So we each had a fly swatter and a contest to see who could swat and kill the most flies. During our summer months, cousin Bobbie Jean would come to Richmond to visit me.
During the mid-1950s, uncle Sivvie developed cancer. My mother and I made several trips to Rose Hill by train to visit him. First, we would leave Richmond on a long, Atlantic Coastline luxury streamliner train en route from Main to Florida. Then, we would change trains in Rocky Mount that traveled from Rocky Mount to Wilmington. This train was the opposite of the streamliner we had left in Rocky Mount. This train was the ‘Shoo Fly.” It was powered by a steam locomotive, tender, baggage car, and two passenger cars. There was no air conditioning in the passenger cars. The passenger windows had to be raised for air. It was somewhat of a rough ride. People in the forward car were exposed to the most noise, smut, and smoke from the locomotive.
During these visits, I developed a friendship with a boy my age who lived next door to uncle Sivvie and aunt Lillian. I recall possibly that his last name was Kerr. (Later, I discovered my friend was the Kerr Pharmacist at Kerr Drugs on Rt. 117.) We would walk up and watch movies at the old Rose Hill Theater for $0.09. Also, there was a beautiful home next door to Uncle Sivvie’s place that I would love to look at, draw, and sketch.
I vividly recall returning to Richmond on the “Shoo Fly” in the late afternoon. We were going through Faison when suddenly the train came to a stop. The conductor advised that the train had struck a truck that had been stopped, unoccupied, across the railroad track in the train’s path. We did not lose much time, and the train moved on.
Uncle Sivvie passed away in 1956 because of cancer. Cousin Cleo passed away in 2010. However, cousins Bobbie Jean, Skipper, and Jennie May remained in the Rose Hill area and enjoyed rewarding careers.
Rose Hill will always occupy a special place in my heart.
Keith Throckmorton retired from the Fairfax County (Virginia) Police Department. He is a resident of Perquimans County with deep roots in Duplin County.