I was born in Richmond, Virginia, a long time ago. I spent most of my professional life in northern Virginia and then in Perquimans County, NC, where I now live. After my retirement, I always planned to move to Rose Hill, a community I loved dearly in my youth. God, however, had other plans for me.

My mother, Nellie Sanderson Throckmorton, was born and raised in Magnolia, later moving to Richmond, where she married my father. As a child, we visited Duplin and Sampson County during our summer vacations to visit my mother’s siblings and other family members.

Keith Throckmorton retired from the Fairfax County (Virginia) Police Department. He is a resident of Perquimans County with deep roots in Duplin County.