Critical Race Theory (CRT) is a philosophy that says that America is a flawed and racist country and that all her institutions such as business, and education are geared towards oppressing non-white people.
CRT is not a Christian theory. It has no roots in the Bible, but it is heavily rooted in Marxism and if it ever succeeds, it will need to weaken and redefine the family, the church, and just about everything else.
CRT is built around division and division is wrong. God wants people to have unity as much as possible. Guilt or innocence according to CRT is dependent upon skin color and not necessarily upon your actions. We all need to take responsibility for our actions and for our successes and failures.
When CRT is taught in schools, we often see young children being taught to feel responsible for slavery, when they had nothing to do with slavery. I am in my 50s and I had nothing to do with it. I look back in my family tree and I see poor people and sharecroppers there. I remember having only one heater in the house when I was a boy and none of that heat got into my room where I slept on those cold winter nights. I used to watch the chickens walking under the house through the cracks in the floor on Front St. in Warsaw. No one I know could claim a privileged status.
What we really have here from CRT proponents is a desire to see America torn down and rebuilt into something entirely different. We do NOT need to tear down America. America is the greatest country ever. America did not invent the institution of slavery and contrary to popular opinion, America never was a world leader in the African slave trade. America was the first nation to end association with the African Slave Trade and the fourth to end slavery. Most slaves that left Africa went to Brazil.
Today in 2021 there are over 40 million slaves worldwide. There are more enslaved people today than there were during the almost 400 years of the African Slave Trade. There are slaves in America today. We should really be doing our best to fight against human trafficking in the here and now. By the way, America is a world leader in the fight against modern day slavery. We cannot change our history, but we can change our future and do great things to eliminate the slavery that is happening now.
CRT classifies people as either oppressed or as oppressors. CRT is divisive and is an unbiblical ideology. We can do so much better. I received a blood transfusion about six years ago and I do not wonder who donated the blood that was given to me. I just appreciate that blood and their kindness. Acts 17:26 says “[God] hath made of one blood all nations of men...”
The problem with prejudice and racism is not skin, but sin. We need unity and not the division the CRT brings. CRT is divisive with no unity at all. We are all from One Blood. There is only one race and that is the human race. Yes, we should be very critical of Critical Race Theory!
Ray Kennedy
Wallace