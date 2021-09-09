Recent events in Afghanistan and the southern border have obfuscated grievous civil rights violations in our own Capitol. Based upon various news sources and SKOPES, this is what we know about the Jan. 6 Trump supporters protesting election results:
Over 500 subpoenas in 40 states have been issued by the DOJ and served by the FBI as of August 26 in an ongoing nationwide dragnet relying on political informants.
Most of the charges are for knowingly entering a restricted building, demonstrating in a Capitol building and disorderly conduct.
Most of those charged are less than 30 years old and range from veterans and law enforcement officers to soccer moms and students.
It is not clear how many protesters are being held at the D.C. prison or how many are being denied habeas corpus.
On July 29, four Republican congressmen were not allowed to visit the prisoners.
Five people died in the protest. Three were protesters by natural causes. One protester was shot dead by Capitol police. A Capitol police died in the aftermath with heart failure.
The event has been described by CNN and various woke media as an “Insurrection” and the participants as “conspirators.”
According to U.S. News & World Report, at least one confederate flag was seen, and the protestors had plastic handcuffs.
According to Mark Twain “The difference in the right word and the almost right word is the difference in lightning and lightning bug.” Controlling the rhetoric is essential to controlling the narrative: choosing conspirator instead of protester and insurrection rather than protest justifies suspension of civil rights for Trump haters. Regardless of rhetoric, citizens from 40 different states being held in the D.C. prison without due process are political prisoners. Our outrage should exceed our fear of the FBI and DOJ for in the final analysis, “If we don’t all hang together, we shall surely hang separately.”
Joe Exum
Snow Hill