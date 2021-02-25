Shaquille O’Neal once said, “I never worry about the problem. I worry about the solution.”
Most Shaq fans can tell you about his quotes of wisdom. In this case, he has the exact approach that JSCC practices.
Winners get the title of a champion because they look for solutions. Instead of getting lost in the problem and thinking about every negative aspect of why they can’t succeed, they spend their time seeking an answer to their challenges and making action plans to be successful.
Our Spartan family at James Sprunt Community College looks forward to helping you plan your path to success. We do not want you to focus on the obstacles; we want to help redirect your focus to the possibilities of a brighter, more prosperous future.
We have eight people enrolled this semester in an apprenticeship program for Swine Management Technology who see their way to a brighter tomorrow.
These students made the commitment to complete the prescribed training recommended by their supervisors, and they are on the fast track to success with their respective employers. This semester the program has adjusted to an online delivery format, with open labs for individuals who need hands-on experience.
Students learn about best management practices, current record-keeping programs used by the swine industry and have access to new anatomy models to include swine or pigs.
The Swine Technology Program’s mission is designed to provide students with experiential learning opportunities and focus on basic animal management practices. Students who successfully complete the program will be prepared for jobs as field service persons, feed salespersons, equipment salespersons, feed mill workers, owners/operators, farm managers, department supervisors, field service representatives, and waste management technicians.
Students who were ineligible for financial aid were sponsored through the JSCC Foundation, and classes were customized to accommodate their work schedules. These students could have quickly abandoned the idea of furthering their education, but instead, they found a solution through the college’s apprenticeship program.
For more information about this program, contact Star Jackson at sjackson@jamessprunt.edu or call 910-275-6296.
Another recent collaboration with James Sprunt Community College included the North Carolina Highway Patrol. We were honored to partner with the Highway Patrol to offer CPR re-certification for approximately 500 of their district troopers.
We are honored to partner with our local law enforcement agencies to provide training opportunities for them. For more information about law enforcement training, contact Eric Southerland at esoutherland@jamessprunt.edu or call 910-275-6205.
The Workforce Development Department also provided forklift training for 25 employees with the Duplin County School Maintenance Department this month.
Forklift certification is an OSHA requirement for many businesses and industries. At their request, JSCC customized the class where the classroom portion was offered online, and the hands-on practical training was conducted in person.
We value our partnership with Duplin County Schools, and we welcome the opportunity to customize courses for other businesses and industries within our service area of Duplin County. To learn about customizing courses for your business or industry, contact Amy Epley at aepley@jamessprunt.edu or call 910-659-6010.
Last but not least, we value investing in our staff and faculty. The JSCC Foundation, Workforce Development, along with the Vocational and Technical faculty, recently customized a Microsoft Office Certification training for JSCC employees to access virtually and attend class during their lunch hour.
Once again, this involved several roundtable discussions of brainstorming solutions to make this accessible for all employees interested in the training. Our approach is not to say why we cannot do something; we would much rather ask, “How can we MAKE it happen?”
Part of making it happen for you may involve enrolling in March courses. We have several eight-week curriculum courses beginning in March, including:
- BIO 168
- COM 231
- EDU 153
- EDU 153A
- ENG 111
- ENG 112
- HEA 110
- HUM 115
- MAT 172
- MUS 112
- PSY 150
- SPA 111
Workforce Development courses are always beginning and ending, so scheduling should not be a barrier because most courses can be accessed virtually, in person, or a blend of online and face to face.
At JSCC, we strive to be accessible to everyone, regardless of work schedules and other obstacles you may believe are insurmountable. Give us the chance to help you.
February is a month full of fun activities at JSCC. The Student Government Association has been actively engaged in highlighting Black History Month with art and trivia contests.
The SGA provided cupcakes and punch to celebrate Valentine’s Day. The JSCC Foundation sold chocolate peanut butter hearts, raffled a homemade chocolate pound cake, and sold Super Bowl squares to students, faculty and staff to raise money for the Emergency Book Fund. All of these events are a win/win for our students.
In closing, please do not hesitate to contact us for more information. Our door is open, and your possibilities are endless. Remember success is where opportunity and preparation meet. JSCC looks forward to the opportunity to prepare you for your future success. #SpartanStrong