Have you ever heard someone say “New year, new me?” Of course you have! As a matter of fact, I bet you have even said it many times yourself.

So, what’s the big deal? Why is it so frequently used, and why do people wait for a new year to become a “new” person? According to an article published by Insideout Mastery, only 9% of Americans actually follow through with their resolutions for the new year. Considering these statistics, why bother making them at all?

Linsey Peterson is a sophomore at Harrells Christian Academy.