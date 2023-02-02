Have you ever heard someone say “New year, new me?” Of course you have! As a matter of fact, I bet you have even said it many times yourself.
So, what’s the big deal? Why is it so frequently used, and why do people wait for a new year to become a “new” person? According to an article published by Insideout Mastery, only 9% of Americans actually follow through with their resolutions for the new year. Considering these statistics, why bother making them at all?
Now make no mistake, I am not saying that you should never try to set goals. I am saying, however, that I feel there are more efficient ways to make changes.
As stated by writer Sarah Pruitt, the idea of making new year’s resolutions is believed to have originated almost 4,000 years ago, beginning with the Babylonians. They are the first known group of people to have officially celebrated the new year, and they made promises to their gods which acted as their resolutions. If they did not follow through with them, they believed they would fall out of favor with their gods.
Although we don’t tend to think of resolutions in the same way that the ancient Babylonians did, we should still hold ourselves accountable for the ones that we make, if any.
Pruitt comments that the Babylonian people worked hard to keep the promises that they made at the beginning of the year, and there were consequences if they did not follow through with them.
New year’s resolutions have been used for so long that they seem to have lost their value. They are not held to the same standards that they once were. Nothing really happens if people abandon their plan for change, except for them possibly feeling like they have failed.
So, instead of waiting for a new year to improve your lifestyle, why not start now? It is far more rewarding to set small resolutions for yourself along the way, rather than one large one, once a year.
The most common resolutions deal with health, whether it’s exercising more, eating healthier, or just trying to form healthier habits. Health-related goals can be significantly harder to accomplish not only because habits are being altered, but because a shift in your mindset must occur as well.
If one simply wants to read more, all that is necessary is the time to do so. Unfortunately, not all goals are that easy. To achieve the more challenging aspirations, it is crucial that the desire to succeed is present. Without this, it is virtually impossible to persevere.
So, if you want 2023 to be your year, try thinking about it differently. Don’t just make resolutions because you do it every year or because everyone else does it. Set objectives for yourself that you know you can achieve and ask other people to help you stay motivated.
And remember, if your plan to achieve a goal doesn’t work, change the plan, not the goal.
Linsey Peterson is a sophomore at Harrells Christian Academy.