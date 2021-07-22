As our JSCC (James Sprunt Community College) Foundation begins the campaign to advertise and recruit for our annual golf tournament, I only grow more eager to participate in this event. My friends and family all know I enjoy taking time to play the game of golf. JSCC’s tournament will be Thursday, September 9th, 2021, at the Duplin Country Club.
Golf is a sport that perfectly combines mental concentration and the strength of physical skill. To golf well is to find success in a mark of both the body and mind. The famous golfer Arnold Palmer says, “Always make a total effort, even when the odds are against you.” Another golfer, Bobby Jones, states, “Golf is the closest game to the game we call life. You get bad breaks from good shots; you get good breaks from bad shots- but you have to play the ball where it lies.” In other words, golf is a sport that encompasses the totality of a person’s effort. Like Jones, I find this to be like life.
No one can help the situation in which they are born. We have no control over the obstacles we will face day-to-day. However, we all have a choice to take the shot in front of us. Education is an opportunity to grow. James Sprunt Community College is currently offering all prospective students free tuition! What a chance to take a shot towards your future!
JSCC’s fall classes will begin on August 18th. Our Financial Aid Department is excited to announce funding for anyone willing to take the first step towards higher education. Our Spartan Spirit Scholarship, WIOA, Veteran Benefits, and the Longleaf Commitment Grant make it possible for all people at all stages of life to have equal opportunities towards free education this fall. We invite you to call (910) 296-2400 with any questions about this opportunity today.
As restrictions lift and we return to a more normal way of life, JSCC is excited to host many fun events for our student body this year. Student Services will be hosting a Week of Welcome August 23-27. WOW Week will include a BBQ Bash, Resource Fair, Spartan Pledge, Bubble Soccer and Ice Cream Day, and a Free Coffee Day. We cannot wait to see our campus filled with smiling faces in just a few short weeks. We encourage you to join our family and build your future. It certainly isn’t too late to make that decision today.
Golfer Ben Hogan states, “The most important shot in golf is the next one.” I encourage you to keep in mind that taking the steps toward higher education is like the next golf swing. With all the opportunities for free education, now is the time to take that first swing towards your dream. Tiger Woods never had a hole in one without swinging.
JSCC is filled with faculty and staff who would be honored to coach you through the process of achieving your dreams. The Student Services Department phones, emails, and counsels students daily towards long-term careers. Our JSCC Facebook Page shares student success stories of JSCC alumni who now successfully work in the community, own businesses, or even work on our campus! Here at JSCC, our primary goal is to help you build a career. Join our family, and build your future. Let’s get you hired!
Dr. Jay Carraway is President of James Sprunt Community College.