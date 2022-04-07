These troubled times prompt us to ask; can the destiny of America be maintained and preserved for future generations? Yes, if we teach them our true history and teach them to cast informed votes.
Early in 1775 King George III and other members of the royalty in England were very irritated with the rebellious attitude of the American colonies.
Parliament and the powerful English military were also frustrated. King George had written to his Prime Minister, Lord North, “I am certain any other conduct but compelling obedience would be ruinous.”
Lord Sandwich quipped, “Suppose the colonies do abound in men, what does that signify? They are raw, undisciplined, cowardly men.” General James Grant boasted that “with 5,000 men he could march from one end of the American continent to the other.” (The statements above come from the book “1776” by David McCullough).
History now tells a different story about American patriots.
By mid-1860 the righteous efforts to heal America’s birth defect — legal slavery — tore the young nation apart during a terrible Civil War.
Some folks are now trying to minimize and distort President Lincoln’s righteous cause to end slavery in America. History reveals that America stayed united.
America has survived two terrible world wars, Korea, Vietnam and numerous other conflicts. Those early patriots, their children, and 10 more generations have not been cowards when their freedom and liberty has been challenged.
In early 2008 ultra-liberal socialist and far-left secularist launched their efforts to “fundamentally change America.”
Their candidate, Barack Obama, openly boasted that he and his team wanted to fundamentally change America.
He said, “They get bitter, they cling to guns or religion … as a way to explain their frustrations.”
After his eight years Hillary failed to get her eight years to finish fundamentally changing America.
History is still telling the story of the Obama years and Hillary’s misguided efforts; maybe one day the whole truth will come out.
In mid-2015 Donald Trump, came down the escalator in Trump Tower and officially announced he would enter the Republican campaign for President of the United States. He became one of the most loved men in American history. In the eyes of the media, he was a joke. By the time he was elected the ultra-liberal establishment hated him.
The media totally abandoned any idea of reporting the news and started producing the news; mainly around the theme of the Russian hoax. While the media was promoting the “shining object,” clever men where designing complex methods of influencing the next presidential election.
History is still trying to identify any fraud and get an accurate count of the legal votes for Joe Biden. In the meantime hard-working Americans are suffering through what the last presidential election has done to this nation.
In my opinion we are now experiencing the effects of President Obama’s third term. More clearly, the ultra-liberal insiders who tried to control and influence President Obama’s decisions are now in complete control of President Biden.
They are making all the decisions! And, they are not going to slow walk any of their radical secular ideas about the environment, energy, racism, gender, or taxes. They want to complete the process of fundamentally changing America and they are willing to risk destroying this nation to accomplish their godless ideas.
We have three more years of those who are telling Biden what to do. But there is hope in November— if we do not allow them to keep control in Congress.
We, the people can help preserve America’s destiny of freedom and liberty by electing proven conservative Republicans to the United States House and Senate.