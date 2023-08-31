In 2004, Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat died of an illness at 75 in a French military hospital; TV hostess Martha Stewart went to jail for insider trading; the Boston Red Sox won the World Series for the first time since 1918; incumbent President George W. Bush defeated Democratic nominee John Kerry; Ronald Regan – the 40th U.S. president – passed away; and my Granddaughter, Carla Michele Sanz was born. In May of 2023, Carla graduated high school, ending an era in her life.

Our Bible can be broken down into fourteen eras; because of limited space, I will cover the first seven in this document and continue with the final seven with a future devotion.

  

Keith Throckmorton retired from the Fairfax County (Virginia) Police Department. He is a resident of Perquimans County with deep roots in Duplin County.