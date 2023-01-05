I still remember my very first day of school. I was brought to the cafeteria crying and asking for my mom. I ate a blueberry muffin that morning. I like to reflect on these experiences because they anchor me to this small rural North Carolina area. These are the experiences that we will carry with us when we graduate and continue with our lives.

The second semester of senior year is upon many of us. It is going to be a time of many ups and downs. One full of college letters and hopeful students. Prom is also coming up. For seniors like me, this is just the beginning of a very demanding yet beautiful closing of our first chapter in life. It is hard to believe that we are almost about to graduate from high school. I can relate to many seniors and claim that COVID messed with our perception of time. Honestly, I still feel like a sophomore. COVID changed my high school experience, though I won’t make the claim that it took it away; after all, it was just another experience. COVID gave us the opportunity to come back to school with renewed confidence and spirit. It was a chance for a new start.

Arturo Hernandez Rios is a senior at Wallace-Rose Hill High School.