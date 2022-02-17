A man came home from work and saw a sign hanging in the hallway. It read, “Prayer changes things.” When he asked his wife about it, she said, “I cross-stitched that and hung it where you could see a positive message every day.”
The man didn’t say anything, but a few days later the woman noticed the sign was gone.
The woman asked her husband where the sign was. He told her he had taken it down. “Why?” she asked. “Don’t you believe in prayer?”
“You know I believe in prayer,” he said. “I don’t like change!”
In his 1789 letter to French scientist Jean-Baptiste Leroy, Benjamin Franklin wrote, “Our new Constitution is now established, and has an appearance that promises permanency; but in this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.”
We can add the word “change” to Ben Franklin’s list.
However, despite the certainty of change in all aspects of life, we humans are remarkably resistant to change. Even when a change is clearly for the good and it can be shown that everyone will benefit from the new way of doing things, people can be wary of change.
“We’ve never done it that way before,” is a sure deterrent to trying something new.
Too often it is the case that the more things change, the more they stay the same. When change is unexpected, widespread, and ongoing, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, our sense of security and assuredness is shaken.
The ways we have always operated don’t work any longer. We don’t know what to expect, and that causes us to be anxious and afraid.
In response, we cling to the past and, many times, try to operate in ways that no longer serve us well.
Meanwhile, change keeps happening all around us.
The Bible is full of examples of how things change in life.
In the writings of the prophet Isaiah, the Lord God promises, “I am about to do a new thing; now it springs forth, do you not perceive it?” (Isaiah 43:19)
The apostle Paul wrote, “So if anyone is in Christ, there is a new creation; everything old has passed away; see, everything has become new!” (2 Corinthians 5:17)
When Mary Magdalene met the risen Jesus in the garden on Easter morning, he told her, “Do not hold on to me, because I have not yet ascended to the Father.” (John 20:17)
Jesus was telling Mary that things had changed and she couldn’t hold on to the past.
Jesus was inviting Mary into a new future.
Change can certainly be hard, especially when life is turned upside down by tragedy or misfortune.
Nevertheless, because change is constant in life, perhaps we can be more open to the possibility of new and better things.
In the midst of this ever-changing world, we can welcome the new things God is always doing, and we can trust in Jesus Christ, who is the same yesterday and today and forever. (Hebrews 13:8)