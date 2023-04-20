There were no chaplains when I started my law enforcement career in the mid-1960s. Notifications, hostage and crisis interventions, and all other current chaplain support were mainly the responsibility of police officers. Then, during the early 1970s, the need for Police Chaplains became apparent, and chaplains came into existence.

Chaplains foster relationships between law enforcement officers and the public. Community-police relationships sometimes become impaired because individuals often have limited knowledge about the department’s functions, and officers may be skeptical toward the community. Chaplains can access community resources and organizations and facilitate partnerships between the department and influential individuals, such as religious figures, community leaders, and local hospital administrators, to improve relationships and cooperation.

Keith Throckmorton is a columnist contributor. While Throckmorton is a resident of Perquimans County, he has deep Duplin County roots as he grew up spending vacations in Duplin where many of his family members still reside. Throckmorton retired from the Fairfax County Police Department.