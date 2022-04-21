“What do you want to be when you grow up?” This is a question that follows us from the day we learn to talk all throughout our school careers. For some of us, our answer changes every other year. For others, every month. As we grow older and discover more about ourselves and the world, our answer is bound to change.
When we’re young, we aim for the stars. Some of us want to be doctors, astronauts, presidents, or even professional athletes. Then, as we grow up, our interests and personalities change. We get to an age where we feel we have to become more “practical” and “realistic.” Oftentimes, we subconsciously talk ourselves out of pursuing our dreams because they seem unattainable or simply will not satisfy us economically. Then, we reach a point where we have a vision of the kind of life we want to live but have no idea what we want to do in our future. And that is okay.
As we get to senior year, the question “what do you want to be when you grow up?” really hits us. Before, it was a question we could avoid and answer lightly because we had time. Now, it feels like our future is approaching us faster than ever and we have to find an answer soon because time is running out. But why do we think time is running out?
Senior year comes around and it feels like the world is telling us we have to figure out a plan for our future, and we have to commit to something now. Realistically speaking though, we are all a bunch of 17 and 18 year olds. We are so young and have so much more growing to do. It’s absolutely okay to feel lost, undecided, or clueless about our future. We have no idea where we will be one year from now or what kind of people we will be. There’s no reason to commit to one plan now. With life comes failing and learning. We have to try different things to know what we like. There’s no such thing as failing “too much.” Not to sound cliche, but everything does happen for a reason and everything will fall into place. We simply have to be patient and not be afraid to fail.
As we head into the “real world,” some of us may know our plan for the future; some of us may have no idea. However, it’s important that we don’t compare ourselves to anyone. Some of us may have our lives figured out after high school; some of us may not figure it out until years later. It’s not a competition. There’s not a deadline for “figuring it out.” We live, we grow, we fail, and we learn. Some of us might be 20 years into our career and then one day realize we want to try something new. There’s not a rule saying we have to commit to anything.
So, as we end senior year and we’re asked “what do you want to be,” it’s okay to not know. Some of us will end up in careers we would’ve never imagined, and some of us will become exactly what we said we would be when our preschool teachers asked us. We’re all still growing and learning, it just takes time. No matter what we choose to do with our lives, I know one day we will get what we wished for and realize we shouldn’t have stressed so much over the question “what do you want to be when you grow up?”