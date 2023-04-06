We know Easter represents the death and Resurrection of Jesus Christ, but where did the Easter Bunny come from and become a part of Easter? The Scriptures do not mention the Easter Bunny.

The Easter Bunny was created as a folklore figure during the medieval period (1066-1485AD). The Easter Bunny sometimes wore clothes. Originating among German Lutherans, the Easter Bunny (“Easter Hare”) played the role of a judge, evaluating whether Children were good or disobedient during the start of the Easter season. This custom was similar to the “naughty or nice” list made by Santa Claus at Christmas. As part of the Easter Bunny legend, the bunny carried colored eggs in its basket, and sometimes toys, to children’s homes. The custom of the Easter Bunny delivering eggs and toys on Easter morning was similar to Santa Claus bringing children toys on Christmas Eve. In 1682, the tradition of the Easter Bunny was mentioned in Georg Franck von Franckenau’s De ovis paschalibus (About Easter Eggs). This reference referred to a German practice of an Easter Rabbitt (Hare) bringing eggs for children.

Keith Throckmorton is a columnist contributor. While Throckmorton is a resident of Perquimans County, he has deep Duplin County roots as he grew up spending vacations in Duplin where many of his family members still reside. Throckmorton retired from the Fairfax County Police Department.