My children did not do much camping growing up, which seems odd because their mother and I have fond memories of camping trips with our parents.
Sharon and I even met on a camping trip in the Florida Keys with seven of my closest friends. One of my friends worked with my future wife at the time and invited her along.
Although my friend Paul and I had mapped out the trip during previous adventures in the Keys, a few of the friends had second thoughts once we got there. It was oppressively hot, and the insects were vicious.
The fact that I was skilled at coexisting with Florida mosquitoes earned immediate points with Sharon. It helped also that each of us had stories of family vacations with pop-up campers, sunburns and bug repellant.
My parents pulled a Cox foldout camper behind a 1965 Chevy Impala across half of the country. Most often we went to Morrow Mountain State Park near Albemarle, North Carolina, where we lived during my earliest years.
Morrow Mountain is where I learned to swim, build campfires and watch out for snakes and spiderwebs along the wooded path to the pool. Sharon had those same experiences at Indian Lake in northwestern Ohio.
During the earliest years of raising our daughters in eastern North Carolina, we assumed that we would carry on those family camping traditions that shaped our own childhoods. Although we did pitch tents with friends on North Carolina’s Ocracoke Island once, that was pretty much the extent of our family camping.
It’s true that the mosquitoes on Ocracoke tried to carry away our children. But that’s not why we didn’t go camping more. Our vacations during the child-rearing years mostly alternated between visiting her family in Ohio and mine in Tennessee.
For several beach trips with Ohio cousins, we rented vacation houses — where the adults sat around and reminisced about childhood family vacations that didn’t feature luxuries such as private bathrooms and air conditioning.
Our daughters did not exactly feel deprived hearing those stories in the comfort of a fancy vacation rental. But our oldest always wanted to go camping.
Carly was the one who pitched tents in the backyard, built treehouses and asked to go fishing. Her sisters enjoyed those activities too but always with Carly as the driving force.
Our frustrated pioneer turned 21 this month. For her birthday she bought herself a “tent-on-top” camper. It’s a foldout tent that installs on the luggage rack of most any vehicle. Coolest thing ever.
“This is the best investment I have ever made,” Carly said proudly after installing it atop her Jeep. She decided to leave it up there for the summer.
Sharon and I recently put in a request to borrow Carly’s tent rig for an outing in the North Carolina mountains.
“Oh, so I get the gear and now y’all want to go camping,” she said. “I don’t think so.”
I guess we had that one coming.