John, the Apostle, walked and talked with Jesus. He witnessed the Son of God heal, heard Him teach – and watched Him die. John could speak with much authority about our Savior’s expectations of us. “Dear friends, let us love one another, for love comes from God. Everyone who loves has been born of God and knows God. Whoever does not love does not know God because God is love.” 1 John 4:8-8 NIV.

“God is love…” John said God is love, not love is God. Somehow, we’ve reversed the order. Love is not selfish and is not just an emotion, but also an action word. Love is how we act, not just based on how we feel. Agape love is what John is referring to – that love that is unconditional and unreserved. God set the standard for agape love when He sent His only Begotten Son to be sacrificed for our sins.

Keith Throckmorton retired from the Fairfax County (Virginia) Police Department. He is a resident of Perquimans County with deep roots in Duplin County.