The month of April has become one of the deadliest months for campus massacres and homegrown terrorist activities in the United States. We’ve seen it before with tragic events that seared the names of campuses into our minds — April 2, 2012, Oikos University: 7 deaths and 3 injured; April 16, 2007, Virginia Tech: 33 deaths and 23 injured and April 20,1999, Columbine High School: 15 deaths and 21 injured.

Unfortunately, there is a concern over potential lone wolves or copycats who will try to make history at the expense of others during the month of April.

